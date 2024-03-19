Home Business Wire Fast-Weigh Releases Remote Control Driver Kiosk for Bulk Material Ticketing
Fast-Weigh Releases Remote Control Driver Kiosk for Bulk Material Ticketing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aggregate–TAC Insight, a leading provider of cloud solutions for aggregates, recycling, waste, and logistics, released a new kiosk design and features for the next generation of their Fast-Weigh scale ticketing software this week.


Along with a new kiosk design with optional build specifications for cooling, heating, cellular, and a built-in printer, TAC Insight introduces new remote-managed kiosk features built directly into the Fast-Weigh software. Fast-Weigh’s unique Kiosk Monitor feature allows remote offices or scale houses to monitor and take control of any Fast-Weigh driver kiosk without requiring additional remote-control software.

Now, operators can monitor multiple kiosks at one time, allowing them to easily assist drivers through the ticketing process. In addition, operators can communicate with drivers and take control of the kiosk at any time.

Learn more now at www.fast-weigh.com.

Founded in 1988, Fast-Weigh has established itself as the leading cloud-based bulk material ticketing, sales, and logistics software. In addition to developing the Fast-Weigh platform, TAC Insight is known for delivering exceptional customer service, professional consulting, and implementations.

For media inquiries, contact Gene Jeter: gjeter@tacinsight.com.

TAC Insight | 29 Market Square, Suite 201, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902 | 865-219-2980

Contacts

Gene Jeter

gjeter@tacinsight.com

