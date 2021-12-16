Expensify Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Increased revenues 72.6% year-over-year, introduced Free Plan with unparalleled functionality, and announced up to 2% cash back on all Expensify Card spend
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2021.
“The biggest news coming out of Q3 was the launch of our Free Plan for SMBs. It offers all the basics of Expensify for free – including corporate cards with up to 2% cash back, reimbursements, bill pay, invoicing, and travel booking – so teams don’t have to worry about their back office while they grow their business,” said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “We’re especially excited to watch our Free Plan spread naturally across organizations as a result of our viral, bottom-up business model and the immense greenfield opportunity that still remains in our target market.”
“We saw strong paid member growth in Q3 as SMBs continue to bounce back from the pandemic, business-wise,” said Ryan Schaffer, CFO of Expensify. “Combine that with a 200% year-over-year increase in Expensify Card interchange and we’re very confident in our ability to continue executing our long-term vision.”
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
Financial:
- Revenue was $37.4 million, an increase of 72.6% from the same period last year.
- An IPO-related bonus expense of $26.3 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA.
-
Net loss was $(6.3) million, compared to $(6.9) million for the same period last year. This was due to the IPO-related bonus.
- However, Non-GAAP net income (excluding the IPO-related bonus) was $19.9 million.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.5) million, compared to $7.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to the IPO-related bonus.
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding the IPO-related bonus was $19.8 million.
- Operating cash flows were $34.6 million.
Business:
- Paid members saw the biggest uptick in Q3 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Average monthly paid members increased to 667 thousand, up from 639 thousand in the previous quarter. This is attributed to an increase in marketing spend and the strengthening of SMBs as lockdown restrictions were lifted.
- In September 2021, Expensify introduced the Free Plan, which allows members to roll out Expensify functionality across their businesses for free. The Expensify Card, expense management, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking are all included in the Free Plan.
- The Expensify Card continues to perform well. Interchange from the card increased by 207% from the same period last year.
- Cash back, a new Expensify Card benefit, launched in September 2021. Now, all Expensify members can get up to 2% cash back on all purchases using the Expensify Card.
- Expensify.org selected 62 grassroots organizations as winners of the Community Justice Grant Challenge. All 62 organizations will be reimbursed up to $5,000 each to help fight injustice in their communities. From those 62 organizations, 10 were selected by community vote to be reimbursed up to $25,000 each.
- In line with its continued commitment to ESG principles, Expensify reached carbon neutrality in 2021 and set a goal of Net Zero emissions by 2030.
Financial Outlook
Expensify’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, Expensify expects:
- Revenue between $38.2 million and $39.2 million
- Average monthly paid members between 673 thousand and 691 thousand.
About Expensify
Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.
|
Expensify, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
68,058
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,401
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
13,608
|
|
|
|
10,024
|
|
|
Settlement assets
|
25,107
|
|
|
|
14,308
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3,813
|
|
|
|
927
|
|
|
Related party loan receivable, current
|
824
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
11,817
|
|
|
|
3,404
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
123,227
|
|
|
|
63,664
|
|
|
Capitalized software, net
|
6,607
|
|
|
|
3,722
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
16,335
|
|
|
|
15,363
|
|
|
Lease right-of-use assets
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
3,733
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
418
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
Related party loan receivable, non-current
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other assets
|
712
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
149,887
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,733
|
|
|
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,998
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,328
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
23,200
|
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
|
Borrowings under line of credit
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|
547
|
|
|
|
2,454
|
|
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
1,540
|
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
Settlement liabilities
|
25,007
|
|
|
|
14,308
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
67,292
|
|
|
|
39,200
|
|
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
2,350
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
916
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
405
|
|
|
|
877
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|
52,093
|
|
|
|
30,321
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
121,898
|
|
|
|
73,664
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 4,203,139 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (aggregate liquidation preference of $24,929,457 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|
45,105
|
|
|
|
45,105
|
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 95,000,000 shares authorized: 36,240,800 and 29,366,940 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
27,416
|
|
|
|
21,312
|
|
|
Subscriptions receivable (including accrued interest of $0)
|
(513
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(44,019
|
)
|
|
|
(52,348
|
)
|
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
(17,116
|
)
|
|
|
(31,036
|
)
|
|
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit
|
$
|
149,887
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expensify, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
37,447
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,694
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,471
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,335
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, net
|
18,197
|
|
|
|
8,443
|
|
|
|
33,768
|
|
|
|
23,881
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
19,250
|
|
|
|
13,251
|
|
|
|
68,703
|
|
|
|
38,454
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
2,167
|
|
|
|
2,268
|
|
|
|
8,138
|
|
|
|
4,645
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
18,333
|
|
|
|
14,579
|
|
|
|
35,827
|
|
|
|
24,717
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,608
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
14,555
|
|
|
|
7,814
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
28,108
|
|
|
|
18,338
|
|
|
|
58,520
|
|
|
|
37,176
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
(8,858
|
)
|
|
|
(5,087
|
)
|
|
|
10,183
|
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
Interest and other expenses, net
|
(1,054
|
)
|
|
|
(646
|
)
|
|
|
(2,560
|
)
|
|
|
(2,160
|
)
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(9,912
|
)
|
|
|
(5,733
|
)
|
|
|
7,623
|
|
|
|
(882
|
)
|
|
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|
3,567
|
|
|
|
(1,205
|
)
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
|
(2,570
|
)
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,345
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
8,329
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3,452
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: income allocated to participating securities
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,625
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(6,345
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
2,704
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3,452
|
)
|
|
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
34,490,860
|
|
|
|
27,951,536
|
|
|
|
31,301,387
|
|
|
|
27,095,925
|
|
|
Diluted
|
34,490,860
|
|
|
|
27,951,536
|
|
|
|
41,452,880
|
|
|
|
27,095,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expensify, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
8,329
|
|
|
|
$
|
(3,452
|
)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,732
|
|
|
|
2,353
|
|
|
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
552
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
Loss on impairment, receivables and sale or disposal of equipment
|
283
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,495
|
|
|
|
12,951
|
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
23
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,865
|
)
|
|
|
(229
|
)
|
|
Related party loan receivables
|
(224
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Settlement assets
|
(3,344
|
)
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(2,886
|
)
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
Other current assets
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
(934
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
120
|
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
(330
|
)
|
|
|
(1,563
|
)
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
18,870
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(614
|
)
|
|
|
(1,179
|
)
|
|
Settlement liabilities
|
10,699
|
|
|
|
(16,084
|
)
|
|
Other liabilities
|
(472
|
)
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|
34,580
|
|
|
|
(4,392
|
)
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(2,602
|
)
|
|
|
(1,857
|
)
|
|
Software development costs
|
(4,397
|
)
|
|
|
(1,051
|
)
|
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(6,999
|
)
|
|
|
(2,908
|
)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Principal payments of finance leases
|
(579
|
)
|
|
|
(617
|
)
|
|
Principal payments of term loan
|
(25,157
|
)
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
Principal payments of line of credit
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from line of credit
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,613
|
|
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
45,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
(4,796
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Vesting of restricted common stock
|
234
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock on exercise of stock options
|
2,862
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
17,564
|
|
|
|
8,463
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
45,145
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
46,878
|
|
|
|
34,801
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
92,023
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,964
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
2,182
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,186
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
6,910
|
|
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
|
Noncash investing and financing items:
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets acquired with lease liabilities
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,260
|
|
|
Accrued deferred offering costs
|
$
|
795
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
68,058
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,881
|
|
|
Restricted cash included in other current assets
|
5,989
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
|
Restricted cash included in other assets
|
47
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
Restricted cash included in settlement assets
|
17,929
|
|
|
|
8,372
|
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
92,023
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expensify, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,345
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
(3,567
|
)
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
Interest and other expenses, net
|
1,054
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
897
|
|
|
|
11,765
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(6,523
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,422
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Excluding the IPO-Related Bonus
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,345
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
(3,567
|
)
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
Interest and other expenses, net
|
1,054
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
897
|
|
|
|
11,765
|
|
|
IPO Related Bonuses
|
26,287
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Excluding the IPO-Related Bonus
|
$
|
19,764
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,422
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,345
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
IPO Related Bonuses
|
26,287
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net (loss) income
|
$
|
19,942
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6,938
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
