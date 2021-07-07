Exdion Solutions Helps Memphis Urgent Care Clinic Thrive During Time of COVID-19

Its AI Tech Driven Coding Analysis Kept Its Doors Open During Worst of the Pandemic

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, patient volumes at the American Family Clinic (AFC) Urgent Care Center in Memphis, Tenn. dropped by 75%. The clinic, which offered Memphis residents a lower-cost alternative to hospital emergency rooms for more than a decade, was in danger of shutting its doors permanently.

Although COVID-19 testing helped revive its operations last summer, the clinic still needed to stabilize its business for the longer term. Its decision in late 2020 to contract with ExdionRCM, a division of Exdion Solutions, has been crucial to not only turning a corner but thriving in a post-COVID environment.

The company quickly began scrutinizing AFC Urgent Care Memphis billing practices using its ExdionCA advanced revenue integrity solution driven by artificial intelligence. ExdionCA operates on an Urgent Care specific AI engine that automatically scrubs and flags encounters with possible gaps. It performs both pre-bill code validation and post-bill code audits. Its customizable platform is designed for urgent care centers and other clinics.

As a result of ExdionCA, revenue almost immediately increased at AFC Urgent Care Memphis by 25% per month. The lag in claims payment also dropped by 66%, increasing cash flow even further. ExdionRCM also helped prepare AFC Urgent Care Memphis’ staff deal with dramatic changes in the evaluation and management (EM) billing codes that were introduced in January of this year.

“Exdion has knowledge of charting and billing that makes them extremely valuable. They definitely helped us keep the doors open,” said AFC Urgent Care Memphis CEO Jim Harper.

“Virtually every urgent care clinic in the United States has had to overcome extreme financial pressures due to COVID-19,” said Exdion Solutions VP of Sales, Dan Narayan. “Our organization is able to optimize their financial and operational potential in a relatively short period of time.”

About Exdion Solutions

Exdion Solutions is a global firm helping healthcare service providers, insurance agencies and brokers prepare for digital operations and 24/7 customer engagement. Its technology-led solutions deliver transformational excellence through strategic levers that include consulting, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and data science products.

