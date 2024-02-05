Home Business Wire Evolve IP Announces Leadership Transition
Business Wire

Evolve IP Announces Leadership Transition

di Business Wire

Company Promotes Several Executives within the Company

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolve IP (“the Company”), a leading provider of secure, reliable remote solutions that enable distributed workforces to be productive anywhere, today announced it is entering a new phase of leadership with the appointment of Jeff Coursen as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Coursen succeeds Pete Stevenson, who has stepped down as CEO.

Coursen joined Evolve IP in 2017 as CFO and Strategic Adviser and has over 20 years of experience in operations, M&A and strategic planning in the technology industry.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Evolve IP in this next chapter” said Jeff Coursen, CEO of Evolve IP. “We are focused on executing our go-to-market strategy, driving innovation, and leveraging the deep technical expertise within the Company to continue delivering valuable solutions to our customers. I am also thrilled to recognize the promotions across our team and acknowledge the vital roles these leaders are playing in our organization.”

“Evolve IP is fortunate to have an abundance of talent and experience across the Company’s leadership team, and today’s announcements are a prime example of that,” said Drew Loucks, Evolve IP Board Member and Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “We’re confident that Jeff is the right person to take on the CEO role at this point in the Company’s history, given his significant expertise and deep knowledge of the Company. On behalf of the Board, we’d like to thank Pete for his contributions.”

As part of today’s leadership transition, the following individuals were named to new roles:

  • Peter Eisengrein, Executive Vice President and founding partner, has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. Eisengrein helped found Evolve IP in 2007 and is responsible for establishing the Company’s global UCaaS and CCaaS networks. He has spent his 30-year career in technology surrounding himself with smart, talented experts who innovate, build, and operate world-class networks and services that bring tangible value to businesses around the world. In his new role, Eisengrein will oversee product design, innovation, and long-term strategy for Evolve IP’s portfolio of solutions, working alongside creative product managers who are making the next generation of products that will help drive the hybrid workforce forward.
  • Martin Call, Senior Vice President of Client Success, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Call joined Evolve IP in 2021 and is responsible for the strategic vision and execution of client success initiatives. He is a seasoned customer experience and product professional with over 15 years of business operations experience in international logistics, global sales and integration management. In his new role, Call will oversee the Company’s global support and service delivery teams, ensuring client retention and satisfaction by delivering seamless onboarding and unparalleled technical support.
  • Bryan VanderGast, EVP Finance & Corporate Controller, has been promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. VanderGast joined Evolve IP in 2016 and has helped develop and execute the Company’s strategy for financial performance, management, and operating goals. He brings over 15 years of finance, management, and accounting experience, primarily in public accounting. In his new role, VanderGast will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s accounting functions, the success of Evolve IP’s accounting team and the timely and accurate execution of financial reporting. VanderGast is a Certified Public Accountant and is licensed in the state of Pennsylvania.

About Evolve IP

Today, the office is no longer just a physical place – it’s a collection of people who need to work together from wherever they are. Evolve IP partners with the world’s biggest tech companies to bring together their unified communications, collaboration, voice, virtual desktop, and contact center tools into a single, secure solution, fine-tuned for the hybrid workforce. By seamlessly integrating these disparate systems from leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, and VMware, and filling in the gaps, we are improving the user experience for both employees and customers, while centralizing technology management. So, no matter how locations, tools, and partners shift over time, you have a permanent hybrid workplace solution that makes the future of work better for everyone.

Contacts

Media
Eric Stockton

estockton@evolveip.net

