Everstream Analytics Wins 2023 Top Tech Startup Award for Connect Logistics Flow and Emissions Visibility Innovation

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain predictive insights and risk analytics company, is recognized today as one of the year’s Top Tech Startups by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for its groundbreaking solution, Everstream Connect.





Connect is Everstream’s dynamic logistics-focused module within its end-to-end data platform, the market’s most user-friendly, modular solution to advancing supply chain maturity from procurement through logistics. Connect delivers intelligent logistics mapping, dynamic risk scoring and analytics, and targeted alerts to the downstream impacts of upstream risks from extreme weather, labor shortages, strikes, environmental impacts and other potential disruptions to the network. The solution fully connects the flow of logistic goods to the flow of supplier goods to calculate direct and indirect carbon emissions production.

“In today’s hyper-competitive business landscape, supply chain leaders must balance risk management and operational optimizations while accelerating digitization efforts and delivering on net-zero commitments,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Now, more than ever, companies need simple, modular solutions to advance their supply chain maturity from raw materials through last-mile logistics. Being selected as a Top Tech Startup demonstrates the value our platform delivers through precise visibility and targeted analytics to help companies achieve and surpass their performance and sustainability goals.”

This announcement bookends a record year for Everstream. In 2023, the company secured $50 million in funding to enhance its supply chain risk and performance insights technology. It also acquired BlueNode, enabling customers to make informed decisions on carbon mitigation. Everstream has doubled its year-over-year bookings for two consecutive years and has helped global brands like Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover, and AB InBev reduce revenue losses from disruption by 30%.

“Many of today’s startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether it’s raising money to improve sustainability, visibility, and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront. They’re introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner. The future of the supply chain industry is now. And now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups’ initiatives.”

