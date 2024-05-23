Everfox’s Next Generation Cross Domain Access Solution Achieves Enhanced Security, Faster Speeds and Adds Native Cloud Functionality

The Everfox Trusted Thin Client is a Raise-the-Bar compliant, NCDSMO-baselined solution

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everfox announced today that it has released the newest version of its Trusted Thin Client Product, which includes enhanced security and speed and new native cloud capabilities. Trusted Thin Client is a premier access solution for Federal customers who must efficiently and securely access multiple networks simultaneously to perform their mission. Everfox continues to innovate and helps to ensure solutions meet the National Cross Domain Strategy Management Office (NCDSMO) Raise-The-Bar (RTB) requirements for their Cross Domain Solutions (CDS) resulting in deployable technologies that meet mission requirements while maintaining the highest level of security.





“Today our Trusted Thin Client product is among the widest deployed access solutions within the DoD, IC, and Civilian Federal Government, but we’re not stopping there. Every day we strive to innovate and provide solutions that support the unique and complex missions of those who protect and govern,” said Sean Berg, CEO, Everfox. “We are unwavering in our commitment to deliver solutions that meet Raise-the-Bar requirements and continue to expand our cross domain capabilities to protect data wherever it resides and aid in securing information access and sharing.”

With its recently announced partnership with Microsoft, Everfox now integrates its industry-leading cross domain solution technology into Azure’s cloud services offering for the U.S. Government, as well as having native capability for on-prem and hybrid cloud deployments. Through this partnership, Everfox and Microsoft are developing and deploying new cloud offerings for federal agencies that deliver on-demand multi-level cloud desktop services.

The Everfox Trusted Thin Client is a Raise-the-Bar compliant, NCDSMO-baselined solution that enables secure simultaneous access to multiple sensitive or classified networks from a single endpoint. Enabling the mission with improved and streamlined secure information sharing and access across separate, compartmented networks and clouds, Trusted Thin Client delivers the most robust combination of security, flexibility, usability and reduced total cost of ownership.

An independent Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study examined the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize when deploying Everfox Cross Domain Solutions. The study analyzed the results of an intelligence unit within the Department of Defense (DoD) that deployed three Everfox cross domain security solutions: Everfox Trusted Thin Client, Everfox Trusted Gateway System, and Everfox Trusted Print Delivery. It was found that the customer demonstrated a 268% return on investment (ROI) over 5 years by significantly reducing hardware, software, infrastructure, and system administrator costs.

To learn more about Everfox Trusted Thin Clients please visit everfox.com.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely – wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

Contacts

REQ for Everfox



Ella Szabo



eszabo@req.co