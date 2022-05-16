Home Business Wire European Cybersecurity Budget Survey Report 2022: Inside the Minds of Cybersecurity Technology...
European Cybersecurity Budget Survey Report 2022: Inside the Minds of Cybersecurity Technology End-users to Determine what Concerns Them – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “European Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending and Posture” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study surveyed budget influencing executives in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The respondent profile is 20% C-level executives, 12% executive management, 34% director-level, 17% middle management, 9% senior management, and 8% manager-level.

This research provides a view inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end-users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years across Europe. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred in weeks or months.

In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity. That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.

It also provides insight on the security implications for European companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between Russia and the democratically aligned European allies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

  • Key Findings

3. Cybersecurity Responsibility in Organizations

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom

4. COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity Budgets

  • Cybersecurity Budgets in the COVID-19 Era
  • Cybersecurity Budgets in 2021 and Expectations for 2022

5. Security Concerns, Impact, and Posture

  • French Organizations’ Cybersecurity Concerns
  • German Organizations’ Cybersecurity Concerns
  • Italian Organizations’ Cybersecurity Concerns
  • Spanish Organizations’ Cybersecurity Concerns
  • UK Organizations’ Cybersecurity Concerns
  • French Cyber Incidents’ Impact
  • German Cyber Incidents’ Impact
  • Italian Cyber Incidents’ Impact
  • Spanish Cyber Incidents’ Impact
  • UK Cyber Incidents’ Impact
  • Cyber Incidents’ Impact on European Organizations
  • Cybersecurity Posture Self-assessment

6. Security Maturity – A Cluster Analysis

  • Security Maturity – Cluster Analysis Methodology
  • Security Maturity Classifications
  • Technology-focused Security Maturity – United States vs. Europe
  • Technology-focused Security Maturity and Revenue
  • Technology-focused Security Maturity

7. Security Barriers and Purchasing Intent

  • Barriers to Making Organizations More Secure
  • Choosing Cybersecurity Products and Services
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for French Organizations
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for German Organizations
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for Italian Organizations
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for Spanish Organizations
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for UK Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pn73v

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

