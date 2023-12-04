EROSKI Chooses NIQ Activate Personalization Platform to Boost Its Loyalty Program

NIQ Activate allows retailers to leverage their own data to accelerate revenue streams

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIQ, the leading global measurement and analytics provider, announced that EROSKI, the first cooperative retail group in Spain and leader in the north of the Spanish market, has signed an agreement to implement NIQ Activate. The agreement marks EROSKI as the pioneering retail chain in Spain to adopt NIQ Activate.





NIQ Activate, a SaaS AI-based platform, enables meaningful engagements between retailers, brands, and customers. This collaboration aims to drive sales growth, foster customer loyalty, and strengthen brand collaboration, thereby enhancing overall profitability. Customers will benefit from tailored offers, an enriched shopping experience, and engaging advertisements, aligning with EROSKI’s loyalty programs like EROSKI Club and Club Caprabo.

“Leveraging our well-established loyalty programs, the NIQ Activate personalization solution will serve as an extension of our customer acquisition efforts, helping us to scale up our initiatives and provide them with the individualized offers they need, at the right time and through the right channels,” explains EROSKI’s Director of Customer and Club Development, Iker Pérez de Arenaza.

NIQ Activate, a technology-driven SaaS platform, integrates a unified interface and user experience. It empowers retailers by leveraging supply chain, customer, and category insights, offering an all-in-one solution for personalized experiences. The AI-powered system employs predictive analytics to decode each customer’s retail behaviour for targeted and personalized engagements. Its self-learning algorithms adapt to behavioural changes, ensuring scalability for large customer bases. The platform’s cloud-based infrastructure guarantees instant access to extensive retail intelligence and analytics, ensuring seamless processing without delays.

“EROSKI is a distribution chain with the vocation to advance in an increasingly personalized proposal for its customers and we are delighted to help the company expand its customer-centric omnichannel personalization program,” says Ángela López Antón, Retail Analytics Director at NIQ.

Xavier Facon, SVP Retail Media at NIQ, adds: “Leading retailers are shifting from Product-centric to Customer-first strategies empowered by personalization, and EROSKI is leading the way in Spain. Retailers that are looking to get a competitive edge should accelerate investments in personalization to improve the shopping experience across all channels leveraging consumer data analytics and activation. We are excited to be chosen by EROSKI to help increase customer loyalty and to strengthen their position in the market.”

For more information about NIQ Activate, or to see a demonstration, please visit NIQ’s Activate page.

About NIQ



NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View (TM).

NIQ, is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

About EROSKI



EROSKI is the leading cooperative distribution group in Spain and one of the leaders in the north of the Spanish market. Its commercial network amounts to approximately 1,500 establishments, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, cash & carry, and online supermarket; as well as gas stations, sports stores, and other non-food businesses. It also has more than 5 million Customer Partners and more than 29,000 workers, in addition to the collective of workers in the more than 600 franchised stores.

