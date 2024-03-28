Enterprise Connect 2024 Brought the Enterprise Communications and Customer Experience Community Together to Improve Business Communications/CX

Enterprise Connect 2025 Takes Place March 17-20 in Orlando, FL





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience (CX), brought IT decision-makers together to improve business communications and CX. Attendees explored industry trends and technologies driving enterprise communications/CX through expert-led conference sessions, along with extensive peer networking and an exhibit floor featuring all the major industry players.

Over four days – March 25-28 – attendees experienced a robust lineup of keynotes and more than 50 conference sessions spanning ten tracks including: Vertical Industry Focus; AI & Automation; Data & Analytics; Employee Experience; Communications & Collaboration 2027; Collaboration Platforms & UC; CPaaS & Programmable Communications; CX/Contact Center; Security & Compliance; and Video Collaboration & A/V.

“We had an extraordinary week bringing the industry together in person in Orlando and digitally,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Attendees addressed the most critical issues facing the enterprise IT industry today, explored new, innovative technologies and networked with peers. We are excited to discuss how to optimize AI for enterprise growth at our new Summit – Enterprise Connect AI – and to connect with the entire enterprise communications and customer experience ecosystem next year at Enterprise Connect 2025.”

Enterprise Connect event highlights:

Keynotes

The event keynoters included: Nicole Herskowitz, Microsoft, Javed Khan, Cisco, Smita Hashim, Zoom and Kira Makagon, RingCentral. The keynote stage also played host to fireside chats with top executives from AWS, Google, HP, Vonage, and Twilio.

Enterprise End User Speakers

For the first time, the program featured 19 breakout and main-stage sessions led by over 30 IT decision-makers from major enterprises including Delta Air Lines, Experian, Medtronic, Cargill, and more. These enterprise-focused sessions offered attendees valuable insight into enterprise communications and customer experience technologies.

Training Courses

New to Enterprise Connect were training courses on the first day of the event. Presented by leading industry experts, the courses were designed to help decision-makers get a grounding in the key issues and a solid foundation to move forward as these critical topics continue to grow in importance within the enterprise.

Expo Hall

Enterprise Connect’s Expo Hall featured the industry’s leading solution providers showcasing their latest innovations to attendees: Titanium Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, RingCentral, Webex by Cisco, ZOOM; Diamond Sponsors: HP Poly, VONAGE; Platinum Sponsors: Afiniti, AVAYA LLC, Bandwidth, Barco, Biamp, DTEN, Five9, Freshworks, Inc., Fusion Connect, Genesys, GoTo, Jabra, Lumen, Microsoft, Neat, NexGen Technologies, NICE, Omilia Natural Language Solutions Ltd, Spectrum Enterprise, Talkdesk, Twilio, Verizon Business, Yealink; Gold sponsors: AT&T Business, Avocor, CallMiner, DIDWW, Lenovo, Miratech, Nextiva, Oracle, Shokz, Shure, Sprinklr, UJET, Inc.; Silver Sponsors: Algo Communication Products Ltd, ASC, AudioCodes, AVer Information Inc., BICS, Calabrio, Cognigy, Cyara, Deepgram, DialedIn, eGain, Intrado, IR, LeapXpert, Lightyear, MAXHUB, Mio, OpenFin, QuestBlue, Ribbon, SecureLogix, Syniverse Technologies, Theta Lake, Uniphore, Upwork, ViewSonic Corporation; Exhibitors: 46 Labs, 911 Secure, 9Line, Accel Telehealth LLC, Amelia, Arbeit Software, Assembled, Avant Communications, AVOXI, BXB Electronics, Calero, CallCabinet, Caller ID Reputation, China Mobile International, ClearOne, Clearspan, CommunityWFM, ComputerTalk, Continuant, CyberData, Eleveo, Endava, First Orion, Hammer, Hodusoft. Huddly, Imagicle, Inbenta, Inogeni, IntelliBPO, Intratem, IRIS Clarity, Kaleyra, Kings III Emergency Communications, Klaxoon, Klearcom, Kurmi Software, Landis Technologies, Lexair, LivePro, LogicVein, MiaRec, Inc., Microcall, Mitel, Motus, LLC, Moveworks.ai, Nectar Services Corp., NobelBiz, Number Sentry, Numeracle, NUSO, Optimum Software Solutions, PCI Pal, Phound, Plenom-Busylight, Poly.AI, RedSky Technologies, Regal.io, Resource Software International Ltd (RSI), Retarus, Rocware Corporation, SCB Global, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation SignalWire, Sinch, Singlewire Software, slybroadcast, Smarsh, Solgari, Somos, Inc., Tango Networks, TD SYNNEX, TechSee, Telefonica, TeleMate, TransNexus, TransUnion, Unimax, USAN, Variphy, Verint, Vyopta, Workstorm, WX Technology Group, XTEN-AV.

Women in Communications

Fostering the careers of women in the field of enterprise communications and IT is more important than ever and Enterprise Connect featured the most extensive Women in Communications program to date. The program offered opportunities for learning, exchanging ideas and creating connections to build careers as well as recognize excellence:

The Women in Communications Luncheon , brought women enterprise communications and collaboration professionals together for networking and lunch.

brought women enterprise communications and collaboration professionals together for networking and lunch. The program offered a keynote panel “Building an Equitable Career Future for Everyone” where attendees heard from women leaders in enterprise communications organizations who addressed the opportunities, challenges and experiences they’ve seen, and offered their advice and encouragement for current and future women leaders.

For the fourth year in a row, Enterprise Connect presented the Spotlight Awards to honor outstanding women within enterprise IT and communications organizations.

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program

The Best of Enterprise Connect awards program recognized excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and customer experience industry. Winners included:

Best of Enterprise Connect Overall Winner: RingCentral

Best Innovation in Customer Experience: Genesys

Best Innovation for Meetings/Conferencing: Barco and Yealink (tie)

Best Innovation for Systems Management: Upwork and Vonage (tie)

Most Innovative Use of AI: Cyara and Genesys (tie)

