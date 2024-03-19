EnerSys Announces Participation in the 2024 Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium on March 26, 2024

Home Business Wire EnerSys Announces Participation in the 2024 Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium on...
READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSysEnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications announced today that EVP & CFO, Andrea Funk, and SVP & CTO, Joern Tinnemeyer, will attend the 2024 Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium in New York, NY on March 26, 2024.


The company will host a fireside chat to be webcast to the public at 1:30 p.m. ET. The audio broadcast as well as a replay of the event can be accessed through the Events and Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.enersys.com/events-presentations.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

Contacts

Lisa Hartman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

EnerSys

610-236-4040

E-mail: investorrelations@enersys.com

