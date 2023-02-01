Energage Announces Recipients of 2023 Top Workplaces USA National Award

More than 1,270 organizations across the country recognized for people-first cultures

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#topworkplaces—Energage, the technology company behind the Top Workplaces program, today announced the winners of its 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award. The award, announced annually, recognizes organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures.

This year, more than 1,270 companies across four size bands were recognized as 2023 Top Workplaces USA national winners. The top-ranked companies from each size band are:

Companies with 2,500+ employees

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Aya Healthcare New American Funding Arrow Exterminators, Inc. Laitram

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation was also the top-ranked Top Workplaces USA national winner in the 2,500+ size band in both 2022 and 2021.

Companies with 1,000-2,499 employees

KnowBe4 Daugherty Business Solutions Bell Bank LJA Engineering Union Home Mortgage Corporation

Companies with 500-999 employees

JBGoodwin REALTORS Benjamin F Edwards Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. Highlands Residential Mortgage GreenState Credit Union

Companies with 150-499 employees

North Easton Savings Bank Supreme Lending Southeast Region Marque Medical Truebill Cooperative Association for Special Education

The Top Workplaces USA national award is open to organizations with 150 or more U.S. employees. Participating companies are evaluated on employee feedback captured by Energage’s confidential, research-based engagement survey that is powered by 16 years of feedback data from more than 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA national award,” said Dan Kessler, president of Energage. “These companies represent the country’s best employers with high-performing, people-first cultures. They’re successful because they put their employees front and center in everything they do. By prioritizing the employee experience above all else, they’re more innovative, productive, and successful than their competitors and the rest of the market.”

The complete list of 2023 Top Workplaces USA recipients, including the top 100 in each size band, can be found at: https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa.

Participants in the Top Workplaces USA award are also eligible for other recognition, including regional, culture excellence, and industry awards. Qualifying employee engagement survey results enter organizations into consideration for all awards issued over the subsequent 12 months following their survey completion date.

More information about Top Workplaces USA can be found at https://topworkplaces.com/. To explore and learn more about all Top Workplaces companies, please visit https://topworkplaces.com/directory/.

About Energage



Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, and regionally, in partnership with 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation’s leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, and Progressive Insurance. For more information or to nominate your organization, go to topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Media

Taylor Odekirk



Walker Sands, for Energage



energage@walkersands.com