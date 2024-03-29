Element Solutions Inc to Participate in an Electronics Q&A Session Hosted by Goldman Sachs

Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc to Participate in an Electronics Q&A Session Hosted by...
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and leaders from its Electronics segment are scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session hosted by Chemicals analyst Duffy Fisher and Semiconductor analyst Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The discussion will center on Element Solutions’ participation as a provider of enabling solutions for emerging technologies.


Dial-in details for the conference call and copies of the slides related to the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com closer to the event. An audio replay will be made available following the event.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com

