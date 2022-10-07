eClinicalWorks Continues to See Rapid Growth, With Projected $800 Million in Revenue and Continued Investment in Cloud Services

At 2022 National Conference, eClinicalWorks announces strong sales and customer growth

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, opened its 2022 National Conference today and announced its year-to-date revenue and customer base growth.





With 23 years in business, eClinicalWorks continues to see monumental growth as it continues to provide healthcare organizations with cloud-based and data-driven solutions that improve interoperability, clinical documentation, and billing.

For 2022, eClinicalWorks:

Increased revenue 10% year over year

Increased the total number of providers using eClinicalWorks solutions to more than 146,000 providers

Is projected to record $800 million in GAAP revenue compared to $727 million in 2021

Additionally, eClinicalWorks has seen increased use of its top solutions, which improve workflows for streamlined operations and value-based care.

eClinicalWorks reports:

2.5 million healow TeleVisits annually

450 million+ patient engagement notifications annually using eClinicalMessenger

More than 2.6 million patient records exchanged through PRISMA every day with other EHR vendors

“Thanks to our amazing customers, we’ve seen substantial growth in 2022, and so have our customers,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “With this growth and our $100 million investment in cloud services, eClinicalWorks is well positioned to improve health IT offerings and provide our customers with the most innovative and technology-forward tools available on the market. We’re excited to see all the continued success that’s to come.”

“Even in an uncertain economic time, eClinicalWorks has continued to hire due to our rapid business growth,” said Mark Speyer, CFO of eClinicalWorks. “We have grown our employee count by 10% in 2022 and we expect to continue our growth into 2023.”

