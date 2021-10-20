Drop It Like It’s Snoop: Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg to Star in NFT Sitcom With the Harlem Globetrotters, Coming Soon

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visionary and legend Snoop Dogg has announced the release of the one and only NFT sitcom to feature Snoop Dogg and the Harlem Globetrotters. The drop is part of a joint campaign that includes the release of a limited edition Snoop Dogg / Globetrotters NFT drop collection. Available exclusively through crypto promotion site VAST, the NFT drop will include Snoop Dogg’s new Harlem Globetrotters theme song as well.

Marking the NFT drop as part of the Globetrotters’ New Tech, New Trainer, New Tour campaign, the NFT sitcom, “Da Dogg Gone Gym” features a 1970’s era Snoop Dogg as a Globetrotter trainer along with Bay Area dancer and viral sensation Junebug. Complete with canned applause and laugh tracks, the sitcom serves up the same lighthearted appeal and basketball cred that define both the Harlem Globetrotters and Snoop Dogg.

“It’s been a dream come true for our Globetrotter players to work with the iconic Snoop Dogg,” says Sunni Hickman, VP of marketing and sales. “His passion for basketball and baller culture is second to none; to have him as part of our team has been super dope.”

Snoop Dogg has been an active player in the NFT space since March 2021 when he first dropped an original track called “NFT,” and “Snoop Dogge Coins.” In September, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg was the real-life buyer behind NFT kingpin Cozomo de’ Medici. Using the alias, the hip hop legend amassed an estimated $17 million in holdings, including nine CryptoPunks, some of the oldest and most sought-after NFTs around.

The NFT Sitcom drop was a coordinated effort developed by several creative teams, including the visionary talents at gaming and promotional network VAST, Amusement Park Entertainment, and creative strategy leader Brand Positioning Doctors.

The Snoop Dogg / Globetrotters collaboration announcement comes just as the NBA starts their 2021-2022 season. The Harlem Globetrotters are openly pursuing an NBA franchise. The Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game” Tour resumes December 26th in multiple cities and continues through the holidays and into the new year; their full schedule can be found here.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. The Globetrotters are basketball innovators who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and uniting families.

VAST is the first multimedia marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The VAST platform exists to help Creators, Influencers, and Brands build deeper engagement with their social network by launching NFT-Enhanced Content through online channels they own and control.

