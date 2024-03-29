Domo Introduces Groundbreaking AI Features to Expand Domo.AI Framework and Bring the Transformative Power of AI to All

Domo.AI offers users more tools that can adopt and optimize any AI model and benefit their unique business needs

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DP24–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced at Domopalooza: the AI + Data Conference a new wave of features for Domo.AI, the company’s framework of flexible artificial intelligence (AI) services, powered by its award-winning platform.





New features announced today help ensure each organization’s unique AI needs are fulfilled, through broader access to AI models offered across the industry and by bringing AI technology to life simply and securely within Domo.

“Our goal with Domo.AI is to provide customers with an ideal environment to merge their invaluable data with the transformative power of AI in order to supercharge business results,” said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer and EVP of product, Domo. “By creating that type of open framework for AI + Data, we are giving users a pathway to immediate success, without going to the extraordinary lengths they may otherwise have to. All of this is underscored by full security, governance and transparency in how AI comes to life in Domo.”

Domo users can have meaningful AI-powered experiences that help them multiply their impact. At Domopalooza, Domo provided early looks at AI Chat and Universal Models, two features currently in beta:

AI Chat gives customers the ability to hold contextual conversations with their data; AI Chat will know what data is most relevant depending on which dashboard or app a user is viewing. Users can have a true conversation with their data, including suggested follow up questions. The AI Chat also leans heavily on transparency, allowing a user to see the exact steps taken when answering a question and even allowing the editing of the SQL used in the answer. AI Chat will also enable Domo users to build better, faster dashboards and generate insights in a conversational way for smarter, faster decision making.

gives customers the ability to hold contextual conversations with their data; AI Chat will know what data is most relevant depending on which dashboard or a user is viewing. Users can have a true conversation with their data, including suggested follow up questions. The AI Chat also leans heavily on transparency, allowing a user to see the exact steps taken when answering a question and even allowing the editing of the SQL used in the answer. AI Chat will also enable Domo users to build better, faster dashboards and generate insights in a conversational way for smarter, faster decision making. Universal Models offer high code value for low code users, helping people bring a pre-built model to the data. Featuring out-of-the-box AI models that are accessible to everyone, not just data scientists, universal models are available for use cases of all complexities. Universal Models for forecasting will be available next month through Domo’s AI Services Layer. Additional Universal Models for PII, sentiment analysis and anomaly detection will become generally available in the coming months. Universal models will be accessible from apps, cards, workflows, Magic ETL and more.

Building on the successful launch of Domo.AI in August 2023, Domo unveiled updates and new features made generally available at Domopalooza, including:

AI Model Management – Domo makes it easier for users to register and manage external AI models – including those hosted in OpenAI, Databricks, Amazon Bedrock, Hugging Face and more. Customers can also build and train models in Domo and deploy them from Domo Jupyter or Auto ML. Once deployed in AI Model Management, the models can be leveraged from apps, workflow engine or Magic ETL, empowering a broad base of users not familiar with how to create an AI model, and unlock real business impact from AI models. Domo also announced the new availability of Hugging Face models for external hosting .

– Domo makes it easier for users to register and manage external AI models – including those hosted in OpenAI, Databricks, Amazon Bedrock, Hugging Face and more. Customers can also build and train models in Domo and deploy them from Domo Jupyter or Auto ML. Once deployed in AI Model Management, the models can be leveraged from apps, engine or Magic ETL, empowering a broad base of users not familiar with how to create an AI model, and unlock real business impact from AI models. Domo also announced the new of Hugging Face models for external . The ResponsibleGPT App – These days, everyone seems to be using ChatGPT, Gemini or other GenAI chat services to help with small tasks at work. We have seen the risks of sharing sensitive information with the public interfaces for these services, which will add the information to their public LLM. The ResponsibleGPT App was built using the Domo text generation AI Service, which means it leverages an API connection to the selected LLM. The API calls are not stored within the public LLM model and all conversations in the ResponsibleGPT app are also stored in a Domo dataset for auditing and administrative review. The app comes with a quickstart for a Domo dashboard tracking conversations from the app.

“Based on our research we assert that by 2027, three-quarters of all data processes will use AI and ML to accelerate the realization of value from the data,” said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data, Ventana Research, now part of ISG. “Domo’s continued investment in AI capabilities that are flexible, intuitive and properly secured and governed, enable users to leverage the power of AI to increase the value that can be derived from data.”

For more information on Domo.AI, visit: ai.domo.com.

For more information on the product updates and features announced at Domopalooza 2024, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com