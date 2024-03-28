Domo Announces Enhanced Data Solutions with App Studio and Unveils the Power of BI and Automation Capabilities with Workflows

Domo releases App Studio to all customers, allowing actionable insights and personalized user experiences, and powering business automation with Workflows

“App Studio has been one of our most engaging and one of the most highly subscribed beta offerings and unlocking new functionalities in the tool today will give customers entirely new ways to make data-driven decisions that maximize business impact,” said Ben Schein, SVP of product at Domo. “The GA release of App Studio and updates to Workflows make it easier than ever for our customers to enhance their data solutions and enable anyone in a business to build intelligent, innovative and automated business apps with ease.”

With over 20 new features and capabilities available today, customers will now be able to utilize App Studio beyond traditional dashboards to create new personalized experiences that drive business results. Several key features announced on stage today include:

Expanded/New Theme Engine : Now, each user has more control over the look and feel of both the interface elements and the data visualizations in their app to create branded and personalized solutions. Every element, component and visualization is meticulously aligned with diverse themes, ensuring users achieve consistency across all app pages effortlessly. No design expertise required— intuitive tools enable users to create stunning, branded solutions that captivate and resonate with their audience

Tailored Navigation: With just a few clicks, app creators can craft a bespoke navigational experience. By seamlessly integrating content from multiple dashboards, utilizing both no-code and pro-code components, consumers can effortlessly navigate between various sections, facilitating the exploration of critical business insights at every turn

Native Mobile Experience: Domo is at the forefront of crafting unparalleled mobile experiences, and App Studio sets a new standard for native mobile apps. With App Studio, customers have a seamless native experience right from the start, eliminating the need for any coding. The native navigation is tailored for any platforms, icons and customizable theme colors, all effortlessly integrated for an immersive user journey.

Domo Everywhere – Embed: With App Studio's advanced custom navigation, theme engine and versatile app components, users can seamlessly craft personalized SaaS experiences for their clients. With Domo Everywhere, users can effortlessly embed apps into company portals or external websites for their vendors and clients in just a few clicks, extending reach and delivering unparalleled value.

“Every month I send my clients an email on the latest and greatest in data and my last email was a simple title – Domo App Studio is coming and it’s awesome,” said John Le, owner of Dashboard Dudes. “App Studio is really such a huge game changer and time saver if you need to adjust a lot of cards all at once. For every client I’ve shown, they’ve absolutely been blown away. In fact, I made a course on it just because of all the demand.”

Domo Workflows is a low-code automation tool that enables users to quickly build streamlined, data-driven processes that scale. Whether users call external systems or use Domo services, users can build and automate an entire end-to-end process in a Workflow. The new Workflow features announced today at Domopalooza include:

Third-party Integrations : Available through Code Engine, Domo’s native runtime environment that can execute JavaScript or Python code, users can create their own functions, reusable blocks of code or use Domo’s pre-built services

Design Canvas : Now users can tailor their Workflows with different shapes to represent a variety of activities, making it easy to streamline and understand tasks

Queues and Manual Tasks: Manual and AI functionalities, such as human in the loop logic, enables users to automate functions in Forms, Task Manager and Queues. Users can access and view Queues (actions that organize manual tasks into different buckets of work and control who can access them) from mobile device and complete tasks. The App is now available for download directly through iOS or Android devices

: Available through Code Engine, Domo’s native runtime environment that can execute JavaScript or Python code, users can create their own functions, reusable blocks of code or use Domo’s pre-built services Queues and Manual Tasks: Manual and AI functionalities, such as human in the loop logic, enables users to automate functions in Forms, Task Manager and Queues. Users can access and view Queues (actions that organize manual tasks into different buckets of work and control who can access them) from mobile device and complete tasks. The App is now available for download directly through iOS or Android devices

“In our view, Domo is a modern, cloud-native and mobile-first data, analytics and BI, and AI platform that delivers much more than just reports and dashboards,” said Doug Henschen, VP & Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “The end-to-end nature of the platform, its all-features-included pricing approach, and the recent addition of App Studio and Workflows to Domo’s embedding options put an emphasis solving business problems and driving action with data, analytics and AI.”

For more information on Domo App Studio, visit: www.domo.com/business-apps/low-code-app-development

For more information on Domo Workflows, visit: www.domo.com/business-apps/workflows

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

