DNSFilter Wins Prestigious 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award

DNS Layer Security Leader Named One of Just 16 Innovative Cybersecurity Companies Across the Globe

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNSFilter—DNSFilter today announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award.

The winners represent the 16 most innovative and compelling technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries, and were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee — made up of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

“DNSFilter was created to resolve the ineffectiveness found within legacy solutions, and we are honored to be recognized as a winner of the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO and Co-founder, DNSFilter. “We’re changing the way people think about security via DNS – making the internet safer and more productive. This recognition validates our unique ability to take a behavioral approach to threat detection to stop attacks before they intrude on the network.”

DNSFilter provides DNS security powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day threats. Over 15,000 organizations trust DNSFilter to protect millions of end users from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. The SINET16 recognition comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Guardian last month, combining best-in-class DNS layer security with Firewall + VPN to more effectively protect user privacy and organizations against web-based threats.

“This year’s class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation’s critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys.”

To learn more about how DNSFilter can help you increase your cybersecurity protection at the DNS layer, please visit: www.DNSFilter.com

About DNSFilter

