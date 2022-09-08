<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DNSFilter Wins Prestigious 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award
Business Wire

DNSFilter Wins Prestigious 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award

di Business Wire

DNS Layer Security Leader Named One of Just 16 Innovative Cybersecurity Companies Across the Globe

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNSFilterDNSFilter today announced it has been named a winner of the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award.

The winners represent the 16 most innovative and compelling technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 194 applications from 18 countries, and were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee — made up of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

“DNSFilter was created to resolve the ineffectiveness found within legacy solutions, and we are honored to be recognized as a winner of the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO and Co-founder, DNSFilter. “We’re changing the way people think about security via DNS – making the internet safer and more productive. This recognition validates our unique ability to take a behavioral approach to threat detection to stop attacks before they intrude on the network.”

DNSFilter provides DNS security powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day threats. Over 15,000 organizations trust DNSFilter to protect millions of end users from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. The SINET16 recognition comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Guardian last month, combining best-in-class DNS layer security with Firewall + VPN to more effectively protect user privacy and organizations against web-based threats.

“This year’s class of SINET16 Innovators are delivering important security advancements towards the protection of corporations who are the fabric of our nation’s critical infrastructures and national security and economic interests,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology solution providers continues to become more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies and look forward to watching these companies continue to mature on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys.”

To learn more about how DNSFilter can help you increase your cybersecurity protection at the DNS layer, please visit: www.DNSFilter.com

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides DNS security powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day attacks. Over 15K organizations and managed service providers trust DNSFilter to protect millions of end users from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

Contacts

Sarah Graham

fama PR for DNSFilter

dnsfilter@famapr.com

Articoli correlati

Fidel API Accelerates Growth Plans with Appointment of Salman Syed as Chief Operating Officer and Establishes Presence in Silicon Valley

Business Wire Business Wire -
Syed will lead Fidel API’s go-to-market and operational activities to scale the business globally The company has also opened a...
Continua a leggere

Revelo Releases First “Latin America Remote Tech Talent Report”

Business Wire Business Wire -
1st Annual Report Reveals Strong Alignment Between U.S. Demand and Expertise of Remote Tech Talent in Latin America MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelo,...
Continua a leggere

Aurora Payments Acquires One Payment

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Payments, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of One Payment, a Florida-based fintech payment company....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fidel API Accelerates Growth Plans with Appointment of Salman Syed as Chief Operating Officer...

Business Wire