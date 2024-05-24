Digital Health Startup and Health Engagement Veteran, Linda Zespy, Joins CareHive as VP of Marketing and Engagement

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#minnesota–CareHive, a pioneer in data-driven, digital-first, white glove navigation solutions, today announced the appointment of Linda Zespy as Vice President of Marketing and Engagement.





Zespy has 20+ years in the healthcare space, including 15+ years of experience working specifically with B2B2C digital health startups to help them leverage their brand to build their client base and harness behavior science and human-centered design to build and retain their patient population. She’ll lead business-to-business marketing, member marketing, and grow the CareHive brand.

Prior to joining CareHive, Linda served in leadership roles in marketing, user experience, and digital health programming for Verily (Google) Life Sciences, RedBrick Health (now Virgin Pulse) and brightpeak financial. Zespy served as a consultant to CareHive before joining the company. “I’m delighted to step into this official role, given the remarkable experience it’s been so far witnessing how CareHive is shaking up the care navigation space and, more recently, the price transparency space,” says Zespy. “Their sophisticated approach to data, engagement, and navigation adds up to real-time ROI and better care for patients.”

“Linda has demonstrated exceptional results in her career, attracting new users and changing their health and financial behaviors through relationship-building,” says Ronald Dixon, MD, CEO of CareHive. “That, combined with her deep expertise and innovative approach to fueling growth is an investment that will allow us to expand our footprint.”

About CareHive:

Every patient is unique. That’s why CareHive’s navigation platform is a personalized, digital-first experience, backed up with human support. We build relationships that drive behavior change by helping patients get the lightest doses of high-quality care for less money. Visit CareHive.com to learn more about how CareHive is using smart navigation technology to help solve some of the most challenging access, cost and quality issues in healthcare.

Contacts

Dan Moloney, Ph.D.



Chief Operating Officer



dmoloney@carehive.com

651.329.9229