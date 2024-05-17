Despegar.com Announces 1Q24 Financial Results

Profitable Growth Continues with 1Q24 Adjusted EBITDA up 126% YoY and Revenues Increasing 9% YoY

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) ("Despegar" or the "Company"), Latin America's leading travel technology company, today announced unaudited financial results for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 ("first quarter 2024" or "1Q24"). Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustments. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year ("YoY"), unless otherwise noted.





1Q24 Financial and Operating Highlights



(for definitions, see page 14)

Gross Bookings increased 12% YoY to $1.3 billion, due to strong commercial execution and a largely robust demand environment, particularly in key focus markets (Brazil and Mexico). On an FX neutral basis Gross Bookings increased 42% YoY.

Revenues increased 9% YoY to $173.7 million, with strong Take Rate at 13.4% as the Company maintains its focus on profitable growth. On an FX-neutral basis Revenues grew 36% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 126% YoY to $39.0 million, due to increasing operational efficiencies and growing higher-margin Travel Package sales, which increased 171 bps YoY reaching 35.9% of Gross Bookings. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 11.6 percentage points to a record 22.4%.

Adjusted Net Income increased 68% YoY to $22.4 million from $13.3 in 1Q23

Continued solid growth in B2B and White Label Gross Bookings, which increased 47% and 11% YoY, respectively, and accounted for a combined 17% of total Gross Bookings, up 208 bps YoY.

Total Cash position of $213 million at March 31, 2024, down $14.9 million YoY due to (i) working capital strategies aimed at reducing factoring expenses, (ii) dividend payments to Series A Preferred shareholders, and (iii) seasonal trends.

Loyalty Program members increased 83% YoY to 25.7 million.

App transactions reached a record 48.9% of total transactions in the quarter as compared to 36.1% in 1Q23.

Damian Scokin, Despegar’s CEO, said: “ During the first quarter we built on our strong results of the year 2023 by continuing to drive solid top-line growth, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, and achieving our highest EBITDA margin ever. Our ability to offer compelling value and a superior customer experience through our industry leading technology platform, coupled with the most comprehensive range of payment options in Latin America, continues to position us as the leading travel technology company in the region. These core capabilities also enable us to further capitalize on the travel market’s strong secular growth trends.

We also built on our impressive track record of innovation, with the recent launch of our exciting AI travel assistant, SOFIA. We are thrilled by the many ways customers are already engaging with SOFIA, and we are using customer feedback from these interactions to refine and enhance her capabilities. Additionally, customers can now use SOFIA to search for hotels as well as a growing number of other travel services and offers.”

Amit Singh, the Company’s CFO, added: “ Our execution of profitable growth strategies, such as increasing package sales, continues to yield robust results. Our revenues grew 9% YoY, or 36% YoY in constant currency, reaching $174 million for the quarter. This top line growth, in combination with our relentless focus on driving operating efficiencies, drove a 126% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA, with the corresponding margin expanding 11.6 percentage points to 22.4%, the highest ever in Despegar’s history. We remain confident in our ability to further leverage our strong competitive position to continue delivering profitable growth at industry leading levels.”

2024 Financial Guidance



The Company updates its 2024 annual guidance as follows:

Revenue: at least $820 million, representing at least 16% YoY growth

Adjusted EBITDA: at least $155 million, representing at least 34% YoY growth, versus. at least $150 million previously

For more information see our Investor Relations website at investor.despegar.com.

Disclaimer: The 2024 financial guidance reflects management’s current assumptions regarding numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such guidance and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

The 2024 financial guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. For more information, see the “Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release.

Key Operating and Financial Metrics



(in millions, except as noted)



The following table presents key operating metrics of Despegar’s travel and financial services businesses as well as key financial metrics on a consolidated basis, post-intersegment eliminations between these businesses.

1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Operating metrics Number of transactions 2.272 2.062 10 % Gross bookings $ 1,290.4 $ 1,148.2 12 % TPV Financial Services (1) $ 22.1 $ 18.0 23 % Average selling price (ASP) (in $) $ 569 $ 558 2 % Number of transactions by Segment & Total Air 1.1 1.0 8 % Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products 1.2 1.1 12 % Financial Services 0.0 0.0 15 % Total Number of Transactions 2.3 2.1 10 % Financial metrics Total Revenue $ 173.7 $ 158.7 9 % Total Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 39.0 $ 17.3 126 % Net Income / (loss) $ 13.8 $ (0.7 ) n.m. Net Income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp $ 13.8 $ (0.7 ) n.m. Less: Class A and Class B preferred shares dividends $ (3.6 ) $ (3.1 ) 13 % Less: Class A preferred shares accretion $ (3.9 ) $ (3.9 ) 1 % Less: undistributed income allocated to participating securities $ (0.5 ) $ (0.3 ) 44 % Income / (loss) attributable to common stockholders (3) $ 5.8 $ (8.1 ) n.m. Average Shares Outstanding – Basic (4) 77,650 77,081 1 % Effect of Dilutive Participating Securities – Stock Option Plan (4) 62 — n.m. Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted (4) 77,712 77,081 1 % EPS Basic (3) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) n.m. EPS Diluted (3) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) n.m.

(1) Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV totaled $16.4 million in 1Q24 and $14.9 million in 1Q23. (2) Financial services segment reported a Total Adjusted EBITDA of positive $0.5 million compared to negative $2.5 million in 1Q23, as the company’s unit economics continues to improve. (3) Round numbers. For 1Q24, basic earnings (loss) per share is computed using the two-class method, which is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings (loss) per share for common stock and any participating securities according to dividend and participating rights in undistributed earnings (losses). The Company’s Class B Preferred Shares contain rights to dividends or dividend equivalents and are deemed to be participating securities. Other instruments granted by the Company (such as restricted stock awards and stock options to employees, as well as Class A Preferred Shares) do not contain non-forfeitable rights to dividends and are not deemed to be participating securities. In periods of net loss, no amounts are allocated to participating securities as they do not have an obligation to absorb such loss. Under the two-class method, net income for the period, after subtracting dividends on and accretion of preferred stock, is allocated between common stockholders and the holders of the participating securities based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period and the weighted-average number of participating securities outstanding during the period, respectively. The allocated, undistributed income for the period is then divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period to arrive at basic earnings per common share for the period. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company has elected not to separately present basic or diluted earnings per share attributable to preferred stock. Diluted earnings (loss) per share is computed in a manner consistent with that of basic earnings per share, while considering other potentially dilutive securities. (4) In thousands.

Revenue Breakdown



(in millions, except as noted)



The following table reconciles the intersegment revenues of the Company’s three business segments for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

1Q24 1Q23 Δ % $ % of total $ % of total Revenue by business segment Travel Business Air Segment $ 57.6 33 % $ 58.5 37 % -2 % Packages, Hotels & Other Travel Products Segment $ 112.1 65 % $ 98.0 62 % 14 % Total Travel Business $ 169.7 98 % $ 156.5 99 % 8 % Financial Business Financial Services Segment $ 12.7 7 % $ 7.1 4 % 78 % Total Financial Business $ 12.7 7 % $ 7.1 4 % 78 % Intersegment Eliminations $ (8.7 ) (5 )% $ (4.9 ) (3 )% 77 % Total Revenue $ 173.7 100 % $ 158.7 100 % 9 % Total Revenue margin 13.4 % 13.8 % (35) bps

— Financial Tables Follow —

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Total Revenue $ 173,660 $ 158,707 9 % Cost of revenue $ (51,756 ) $ (51,027 ) 1 % Gross profit $ 121,904 $ 107,680 13 % Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ (53,357 ) $ (51,892 ) 3 % General and administrative $ (16,027 ) $ (22,672 ) (29 )% Technology and product development $ (23,367 ) $ (25,971 ) (10 )% Total operating expenses $ (92,751 ) $ (100,535 ) (8 )% (Loss) / Income from equity investments $ (244 ) $ 113 n.m. Operating income $ 28,909 $ 7,258 298 % Financial results, net $ (8,832 ) $ (12,595 ) (30 )% Net income / (loss) before income taxes $ 20,077 $ (5,337 ) n.m. Income tax (expense) / benefit $ (6,274 ) $ 4,640 n.m. Net Income / (loss) $ 13,803 $ (697 ) n.m. Net Income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp $ 13,803 $ (697 ) n.m.

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as note

ASSETS As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,495 $ 214,575 Restricted cash $ 28,568 $ 25,947 Accounts receivable, net of allowances $ 204,494 $ 183,393 Loan receivables, net of allowances $ 21,647 $ 21,385 Related party receivable $ 13,993 $ 16,646 Other current assets and prepaid expenses $ 59,607 $ 52,287 Assets held for sale $ 16,701 $ 23,019 Total current assets $ 526,505 $ 537,252 Non-current assets Other assets and prepaid expenses $ 79,519 $ 78,886 Loan receivables, net of allowances $ 1,478 $ 1,741 Restricted cash $ 910 $ 932 Lease right-of-use assets $ 20,075 $ 21,950 Property and equipment, net $ 15,956 $ 16,400 Intangible assets, net $ 89,590 $ 90,421 Goodwill $ 152,029 $ 150,752 Total non-current assets $ 359,557 $ 361,082 TOTAL ASSETS $ 886,062 $ 898,334 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 56,305 $ 51,932 Travel accounts payable $ 348,753 $ 355,387 Related party payable $ 82,479 $ 88,248 Short-term debt and other financial liabilities $ 28,448 $ 28,530 Deferred Revenue $ 35,219 $ 31,804 Other liabilities $ 91,413 $ 94,693 Contingent liabilities $ 6,349 $ 6,080 Lease Liabilities $ 6,168 $ 6,035 Liabilities held for sale $ 2,620 $ 8,370 Total current liabilities $ 657,754 $ 671,079 Non-current liabilities Other liabilities $ 12,188 $ 12,631 Contingent liabilities $ 14,572 $ 14,738 Long term debt and other financial liabilities $ 1,944 $ 2,262 Lease liabilities $ 14,971 $ 16,970 Related party liability $ 125,000 $ 125,000 Deferred Revenue $ 5,600 $ — Total non-current liabilities $ 174,275 $ 171,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 832,029 $ 842,680 Series A non-convertible preferred shares $ 126,848 $ 134,773 Series B convertible preferred shares $ 46,700 $ 46,700 Mezzanine Equity $ 173,548 $ 181,473 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Common stock $ 292,279 $ 292,226 Additional paid-in capital $ 284,290 $ 291,440 Other reserves $ (728 ) $ (728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (12,060 ) $ (11,658 ) Accumulated losses $ (605,029 ) $ (618,832 ) Treasury Stock $ (78,267 ) $ (78,267 ) Total Shareholders’ Deficit Attributable to Despegar.com Corp $ (119,515 ) $ (125,819 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 886,062 $ 898,334

Note: Cash & Cash Equivalents including restricted cash as of end of period Q1 2024 is $ 213,111 out of which $ 2.1 million is classified as held for sale

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

3 months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income / (loss) $ 13,803 $ (697 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Unrealized foreign currency (gain) / loss $ (1,406 ) $ 7,020 Depreciation expense $ 1,644 $ 1,716 Amortization expense $ 7,948 $ 6,813 Changes in fair value of earnout liability $ 2,016 $ 174 Changes in seller indemnification $ (2,016 ) $ (174 ) Loss / (Gain) from equity investments $ 244 $ (113 ) Stock based compensation expense $ 853 $ 1,485 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets $ 1,601 $ 1,402 Interest and penalties $ 853 $ 881 Income tax expense / (benefit) $ 2,855 $ (7,179 ) Allowance for credit expected losses $ 4,730 $ 3,117 Provision for contingencies $ 3,371 $ 3,530 Changes in assets and liabilities net of non-cash transactions: Increase in trade accounts receivable, net of credit expected loss $ (22,853 ) $ (17,308 ) Increase in loans receivable, net of allowance $ (3,275 ) $ (4,213 ) Decrease in related party receivables $ 1,994 $ 1,565 (Increase) / Decrease in other assets and prepaid expenses $ (11,248 ) $ 3,595 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,411 $ 313 Increase in travel accounts payable $ 3,968 $ 11,524 Decrease in other liabilities, net $ (7,830 ) $ (5,961 ) Decrease in contingent liabilities $ (2,871 ) $ (4,020 ) (Decrease) / Increase in related party payable $ (5,356 ) $ 1,095 Decrease in lease liabilities $ (1,668 ) $ (1,464 ) Increase in deferred revenue $ 5,672 $ 2,078 Net cash flows (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (2,560 ) $ 5,179 Cash flows from investing activities: Origination of loans receivable, net of allowance $ (3,075 ) $ (4,252 ) Loans receivables $ 1,612 $ 3,375 Acquisition of property and equipment $ (1,194 ) $ (1,387 ) Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development $ (7,153 ) $ (6,786 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities $ (9,810 ) $ (9,050 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase of short term debt $ 85 $ 4,885 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt $ 5,917 $ — Payment of short-term debt $ (11,656 ) $ (12,136 ) Payment of long-term debt $ (342 ) $ (5,234 ) Payment of dividends to stockholders $ (15,917 ) $ (8,241 ) Exercise of stock-based awards $ 46 $ — Collected from debenture issuance by securitization program $ 1,616 $ 2,378 Payments of debenture issuance by securitization program $ (285 ) $ (3,448 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities $ (20,536 ) $ (21,796 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (4,772 ) $ 8,643 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (37,678 ) $ (17,024 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of beginning of the period $ 250,789 $ 245,046 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of end of period (1) $ 213,111 $ 228,022

(1) Cash & Cash Equivalents as of end of period Q1 2024 includes $ 2.1 million of Cash & Cash Equivalents related to a business classified as held for sale.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation



(in thousands, except as noted)

1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Net Income / (loss) $ 13,803 $ (697 ) n.m. Add (deduct): Financial results, net $ 8,832 $ 12,595 (30 )% Income tax expense / (benefit) $ 6,274 $ (4,640 ) n.m. Depreciation expense $ 1,644 $ 1,716 (4 )% Amortization of intangible assets $ 7,948 $ 6,813 17 % Share-based compensation expense $ 853 $ 1,485 (43 )% Restructuring, reorganization and other exit activities charges $ (389 ) $ — n.m. Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,965 $ 17,272 126 %

n.m.: Not Meaningful

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



(in thousands, except as noted)

1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Net income / (loss) $ 13,803 $ (697 ) n.m. Add (deduct): (a) Foreign exchange impact $ 308 $ 7,806 (96 )% (b) Acquisitions related expenses $ 1,490 $ 1,950 (24 )% (c) Share-based compensation expense $ 853 $ 1,485 (43 )% (d) Impairment of long-lived assets $ — $ — — % (e) Restructuring, reorganization and other exit activities charges $ (389 ) $ — n.m. (f) Discontinued operations $ — $ — — % (g) Amortization expense of intangible assets $ 6,532 $ 5,049 29 % (h) Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes $ 163 $ 28 480 % (i) Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business $ — $ — — % (j) Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments $ — $ — — % (k) Tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates $ (357 ) $ (2,322 ) (85 )% Total Adjusted Net Income $ 22,403 $ 13,299 68 %

Note: Preferred Dividends are not included in adjusted Net Income calculation as they do not impact Net Income



n.m.: Not Meaningful

(a) Foreign exchange gains or losses.



(b) Acquisition costs, contingent consideration arrangements and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions



(c) Share-based compensation expense related to RSUs and SOPs granted on service-based awards.



(d) Impairment of long-lived assets



(e) Restructuring and related reorganization charges intended to simplify our businesses and improve operational efficiencies.



(f) Costs associated with an exit or disposal of a discontinued operation.



(g) Amortization expense of intangibles assets, excluding those related to acquisitions



(h) Items included in legal reserves, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., VAT, Revenue Tax and occupancy taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including part of equity method investments



(i) Reflects atypical impacts that are not related to the normal course of operations.



(j) Reflects the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and



(k) The income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and changes in tax estimates

Geographic Breakdown



(in millions, except as noted)

1Q24 vs. 1Q23 – As Reported Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Total 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Transactions (‘000) 1,096 896 22 % 413 374 10 % 763 792 -4 % 2,272 2,062 10 % Gross Bookings 580 458 27 % 275 218 26 % 436 472 -8 % 1,290 1,148 12 % TPV Financial Services (1) 22 18 21 % — — — % — — — % 22 18 23 % ASP ($) 534 514 4 % 667 584 14 % 571 596 -4 % 569 558 2 % Revenues 174 159 9 % Gross Profit 122 108 13 % 1Q24 vs. 1Q23 – FX Neutral Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Total 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % 1Q24 1Q23 Δ % Transactions (‘000) 1,096 896 22 % 413 374 10 % 763 792 -4 % 2,272 2,062 10 % Gross Bookings 553 458 21 % 250 218 15 % 822 472 74 % 1,625 1,148 42 % TPV Financial Services (1) 21 18 15 % — — — % — — — % 21 18 17 % ASP ($) 509 514 -1 % 606 584 4 % 1,078 596 81 % 718 558 29 % Revenues 216 159 36 % Gross Profit 156 108 45 %

(1) Presented on a pre-intersegment elimination basis. Intersegment TPV totaled $19.1 million in 1Q24 and $14.9 million in 1Q23

Key Financial Trended Metrics



(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as noted)

2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue $ 134,421 $ 145,596 $ 145,542 $ 158,707 $ 165,524 $ 178,149 $ 203,660 $ 173,660 Cost of revenue $ (45,149 ) $ (50,305 ) $ (44,897 ) $ (51,027 ) $ (60,000 ) $ (57,599 ) $ (60,312 ) $ (51,756 ) Gross profit $ 89,272 $ 95,291 $ 100,645 $ 107,680 $ 105,524 $ 120,550 $ 143,348 $ 121,904 Operating expenses Selling and marketing $ (42,214 ) $ (46,174 ) $ (46,245 ) $ (51,892 ) $ (51,695 ) $ (56,529 ) $ (60,245 ) $ (53,357 ) General and administrative $ (27,037 ) $ (24,873 ) $ (26,092 ) $ (22,672 ) $ (8,396 ) $ (21,382 ) $ (25,316 ) $ (16,027 ) Technology and product development $ (21,407 ) $ (22,834 ) $ (25,015 ) $ (25,971 ) $ (26,448 ) $ (26,440 ) $ (30,271 ) $ (23,367 ) Other operating expense, net — — — — — — $ (4,546 ) — Total operating expenses $ (90,658 ) $ (93,881 ) $ (97,352 ) $ (100,535 ) $ (86,539 ) $ (104,351 ) $ (120,378 ) $ (92,751 ) Gain / (loss) from equity investments $ 16 $ (105 ) $ (192 ) $ 113 $ (285 ) $ (948 ) $ 60 $ (244 ) Operating income / (loss) $ (1,370 ) $ 1,305 $ 3,101 $ 7,258 $ 18,700 $ 15,251 $ 23,030 $ 28,909 Financial results, net $ (10,529 ) $ (15,359 ) $ (12,543 ) $ (12,595 ) $ (3,948 ) $ (3,215 ) $ (16,875 ) $ (8,832 ) Net income / (loss) before income taxes $ (11,899 ) $ (14,054 ) $ (9,442 ) $ (5,337 ) $ 14,752 $ 12,036 $ 6,155 $ 20,077 Income tax benefit / (expense) $ (1,266 ) $ 4,767 $ (5,717 ) $ 4,640 $ 13,251 $ (12,351 ) $ (8,656 ) $ (6,274 ) Net income / (loss) $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ (2,501 ) $ 13,803 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — — Net income / (loss) attributable to Despegar.com, Corp $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ (2,501 ) $ 13,803 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,594 $ 12,015 $ 12,525 $ 17,272 $ 29,957 $ 24,730 $ 43,588 $ 38,965 Net income / (loss) $ (13,165 ) $ (9,287 ) $ (15,159 ) $ (697 ) $ 28,003 $ (315 ) $ (2,501 ) $ 13,803 Add (deduct): Financial results, net $ 10,529 $ 15,359 $ 12,543 $ 12,595 $ 3,948 $ 3,215 $ 16,875 $ 8,832 Income tax (benefit) / expense $ 1,266 $ (4,767 ) $ 5,717 $ (4,640 ) $ (13,251 ) $ 12,351 $ 8,656 $ 6,274 Depreciation expense $ 1,699 $ 2,144 $ 1,504 $ 1,716 $ 3,091 $ 1,535 $ 2,193 $ 1,644 Amortization of intangible assets $ 6,937 $ 6,871 $ 8,593 $ 6,813 $ 7,257 $ 6,902 $ 7,004 $ 7,948 Share-based compensation expense / (income) $ 3,328 $ 1,305 $ (673 ) $ 1,485 $ 910 $ 1,042 $ 17 $ 853 Restructuring, reorganization and other exit activities charges — — — — — — $ 11,344 $ (389 ) Acquisition transaction costs — $ 390 — — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,594 $ 12,015 $ 12,525 $ 17,272 $ 29,957 $ 24,730 $ 43,588 $ 38,965

Note: The Company reclassified Financial Bad Debt from General and Administrative expenses to Cost of Revenue for the periods under analysis.

Quarterly Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



(in millions, except as noted)

2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Net Income (loss) $ (13.2 ) $ (9.3 ) $ (15.2 ) $ (0.7 ) $ 28.0 $ (0.3 ) $ (2.5 ) $ 13.8 Add (deduct): Foreign exchange impact $ 8.3 $ 12.3 $ 9.8 $ 7.8 $ (2.2 ) $ (4.4 ) $ 7.4 $ 0.3 Acquisitions related expenses $ 1.7 $ 2.5 $ 2.5 $ 2.0 $ 1.7 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 Share-based compensation expense /(income) $ 3.3 $ 1.3 $ (0.7 ) $ 1.5 $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ — $ 0.9 Impairment of long-lived assets $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructuring, reorganization and other exit activities charges $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 6.8 $ (0.4 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Amortization expense of intangible assets $ 5.4 $ 5.0 $ 6.5 $ 5.0 $ 5.7 $ 5.5 $ 5.6 $ 6.5 Items included in legal reserves related to transactional taxes $ 0.9 $ 0.4 $ 0.7 $ — $ — $ (1.9 ) $ 1.0 $ 0.2 Other atypical impacts not related to the normal course of business $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (14.3 ) $ — $ (9.6 ) $ — Non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments $ (8.2 ) $ (4.0 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (2.3 ) $ (13.7 ) $ 7.4 $ 10.9 $ (0.4 ) Total Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (1.8 ) $ 8.2 $ 2.7 $ 13.3 $ 6.1 $ 8.8 $ 21.1 $ 22.4

