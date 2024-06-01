Hovr Appoints W. Chris Green to Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Officials of Hovr, a marketing software company that delivers powerful video content to site visitors, driving greater engagement and conversions, today announced that W. Chris Green has been appointed to the company’s advisory board. In his new role, Green will advise and support Hovr’s rapid growth and expansion into the broader hospitality landscape.









“ In 2024 alone, Hovr has driven over a half a million videos for clients, resulting in over 50,000 minutes of video consumed,” said Jason Craparo, CEO, Hovr. “ Our clients’ videos are being watched three times longer than the industry average and enjoy 20-40 times the industry average click-through rates. Clients immediately see results pouring in the moment they go live. To accommodate this growth, we are partnering with leading names in the hospitality industry to help spread the word. Chris is highly regarded for his work leading some of the most respected management companies and knows firsthand the trials and tribulations facing hotel marketers, making him the ideal candidate for this role.”

With nearly 25 years of hospitality operations and leadership expertise, Green most recently was president of Remington Hotels, an independent hotel management company with a more than 40-year history in the hospitality business and a wholly owned portfolio company of Ashford Inc., where he led the commercial, operational and accounting functions for the company’s impressive hotel portfolio. Prior to its acquisition by Remington, Green was CEO and president of Chesapeake Management. In that role, he delivered outsized performance and growth while maintaining the most respected company culture in the business.

“ When you have been in the industry as long as I have, it’s easy to see when someone has raised the bar, and that’s how I feel about Hovr,” Green said. “ We all know that 2024 and beyond is about market share dominance and winning in the customer acquisition process. This technology supercharges the guest engagement and drives strong conversion. The patented-technology is a game-changer for busy hotel marketers that are looking to drive more conversions but don’t have a ton of time and resources. I am impressed by Hovr’s traction with hotel groups, the undeniably strong results they drive for their clients and the execution and vision of their leadership team. I believe in this company and their future and want to put my resources to work to help drive growth in our industry.”

Based in Philadelphia, Pa., Hovr provides industry-leading software that helps marketers drive greater engagement and conversions. The patented no-code software enables marketers to easily drag & drop content directly over their site to help educate and inspire site visitors to action. The company mines content from YouTube, Vimeo, Matterport, TikTok and Instagram or allows users to upload its own content to expand a guest's website experience.

