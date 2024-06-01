Astra Space Inc. Receives and Subsequently Cures Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq Due to Late 10-Q Filing

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTR #adastra–Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) announced that on May 22, 2024, it received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq indicating that, because Astra did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), Astra was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC. As previously reported by Astra on its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2024, Astra was unable to file its Form 10-Q without unreasonable effort or expense by the prescribed due date for such filing. As previously disclosed on Astra’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2024, and April 26, 2024, respectively, Astra is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and 5550(b)(1) (the “Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”).





The May 22, 2024 deficiency notice had no immediate effect on the listing of Astra’s Class A common stock. The notice provides that Astra has until July 22, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. Subsequently, on May 29, 2024, Astra filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept any plan or grant an exception period, that any hearing would be successful or that Astra will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or the Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement within the deadline or any exception period that may be granted, or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Astra Space, Inc.

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services, and one of the industry’s leading flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, the Astra Spacecraft Engine. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

