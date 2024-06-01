Guidewire Congratulates Winners of Inaugural DEVHack Virtual Hackathon

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #Acini–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) congratulates the winners of DEVHack 2024, Guidewire’s inaugural virtual hackathon designed to engage the largest network of developers in the P&C insurance industry in leveraging their excellence to solve real business challenges. The event was exclusively sponsored by Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance partner and preferred cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS). The 2024 winners are:





First Place: Team “Hacker Space” from EY for its AI-based product rationalization solution.



Second Place: Team “Sustainability for Survival” from Capgemini for its Sustainable Auto (Drive Greener) solution.



Third Place: Team “Acinivoyage” from Acini for its Automated Flight Travel Disruption Claims Processing solution.

Also included among the five finalists and awarded “Runner Up” were Team “Xclaim Wizards” from GFT and Team “From Italy with Code” from FINCONS. To view the demo videos from all five finalists and learn more about the award-winning projects, visit Guidewire’s Developer website.

“Congratulations to the winning teams of our first-ever DEVHack and a heartfelt thank you to all applicants and participants,” said Michael Howe, Chief Product Officer, Guidewire. “This hackathon, alongside our DEVSummit, has served to unite and celebrate the global Guidewire developer community sharing our mission to better the P&C insurance industry. The top-tier skills, rich experience, and profound passion demonstrated through this hackathon were a delight to witness. Additionally, AWS’ partnership and support of both programs were instrumental for enabling these examples of developer innovation via Guidewire Cloud.”

From the more than 130 team applications submitted, only 25 teams were selected to compete in the hackathon. From March 8 to April 1, 2024, these teams worked tirelessly to build their solutions, leveraging a developer environment provisioned with InsuranceSuite utilizing the Innsbruck release of Guidewire Cloud Platform. Once the solutions were submitted, complete with a video demo and written report, a panel of judges scored each submission. The top five submissions were announced as finalists on April 24, 2024 at the Guidewire DEVSummit in Bengaluru, India.

Public voting to crown a winner from the five finalists ran for 20 hours with 5,622 votes cast. First, second, and third place winners were decided using a combination of judges scores and public votes. Winners were announced live at the closing of Guidewire DEVSummit on April 25, 2024.

For more information on the Guidewire developer program, visit the Guidewire developer website and subscribe to the Guidewire Developer Newsletter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.464.1177



mcobb@guidewire.com