DATA Communications Management Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues of $447.7 million were up +63.5%, or +$173.9 million vs. 2022.

Gross profit of $118.9 million increased +41.2% or $34.7 million.

Gross profit came in at 26.6% of revenue came compared to 30.8% last year reflecting lower MCC gross profit margin contributions. As a reminder, the opportunity to enhance MCC gross profit margins was one of the key attributes of the MCC acquisition deal logic and improving our consolidated gross profit margins remains a strategic focus of our business.

SG&A expenses were $87.2 million for the full year or 19.5% of revenues, compared to 19.9% of revenues in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $53.4 million for the full year, an increase of +30.3% vs. the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA represented 11.9% of revenues for the full year, compared to 15.0% for 2022. Growth in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the addition of the MCC business, continuing our focus on improving gross profit margins, and controlling our SG&A expenses.

Total credit facilities outstanding at year-end of $101.9 million, down approximately -30.0% since the MCC acquisition. Net debt, after deducting a $16.1 million cash balance (net of bank overdraft), was $84.2 million, down -39.0% since that time.

BRAMPTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today reported its fiscal 2023 and fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We are pleased to report on the results of our performance in 2023,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. “This was a transformative year for DCM highlighted by the completion of our acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation (“MCC”) and the significant progress we made in our post-merger planning and execution.”

“Our focus throughout the year was to build on the positive momentum we experienced in our business prior to the announcement of the MCC acquisition and to set a clear direction for our entire team beginning on Day 1 of the combined business in late April. We moved quickly to bring our teams together, design our new organization and select key leadership to take us forward, prioritizing our large Commercial and Operations teams. We completed this effort within the first six months of Day 1.”

“We also moved quickly to complete a thorough analysis of our manufacturing footprint and announced a decision in early July to consolidate our plant network from 14 to 10 facilities to drive greater efficiencies in producing and delivering our products and services. We completed the closure of the first of these facilities in Edmonton, Alberta before the end of the year and are on track with our detailed plan to close the remaining three plants and transfer production to other facilities in our network.”

“Our Commercial team delivered solid performance throughout the year, expanding revenue with existing clients, winning new logos, and building a strong new business pipeline focused on the value we can deliver to clients with our combined product and service offerings. We are pleased to report that in a year of significant change, the team delivered organic year over year revenue growth of 2%, which we believe is a great start for this new team.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the composition of these non-IFRS measures, and a reconciliation to their most comparable IFRS measure, net income, see the information under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures”, the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Revenues of $130.0 million were up +77.9%, or +$56.9 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit of $32.8 million, increased +39.1%, or +$9.2 million compared to last year.

Gross profit came in at 25.2% of revenue compared to 32.2% last year.

SG&A expenses were 19.5% of revenues or $25.3 million, up modestly from 18.7% of revenue year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.0 million, up +19.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA represented 11.6% of revenues compared to 17.2% of revenues last year.

OTHER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

In June 2023 and December 2023 respectively, DCM completed the sale and leaseback of its Oshawa, Ontario warehouse facility and its Fergus, Ontario manufacturing plant, each of which was acquired as part of the Company’s acquisition of MCC. The total gross proceeds from these transactions amounted to $30.5 million. Total net proceeds of $29.5 million were used to repay an acquisition-related credit facility.

On January 11, 2024, DCM completed the sale and leaseback of its Trenton, Ontario warehouse facility, also acquired as part of the Company’s acquisition of MCC. DCM realized gross proceeds on the Trenton sale of $9 million and net proceeds of $8.5 million have been applied towards paying down the Company’s revolving credit facility.

DCM management to date has focused on four key areas of post-merger integration in connection with the MCC acquisition:

Operational initiatives primarily intended to drive higher levels of gross profit as a percentage of revenues by reducing our overall cost of goods sold and implementing operating efficiencies, including the planned consolidation of four plants. Organizational initiatives primarily intended to drive both higher levels of gross profit and lower levels of SG&A expenses, including the integration of key functional teams, particularly our Commercial and Operations teams and the reduction of duplicative positions. Procurement initiatives, primarily intended to lower our consolidated purchasing costs and secure improved terms. Revenue growth focus, primarily through aligning our commercial selling efforts, including expanding and leveraging our combined print and communications workflow solutions and our digital offerings.

DCM continues to expect total annualized synergies from the MCC acquisition of between $30 million to $35 million to be substantially realized over the next 12 months from these operational, organizational and procurement initiatives.

2024 PRIORITIES

DCM has established the following strategic priorities for 2024:

To substantially complete the integration of MCC by moving ahead with our plant consolidation plans and harmonizing our back-office systems; Remain focused on driving improvements in our gross profit margins, particularly in the legacy MCC business; Continue to focus on growing our business, by taking advantage of our larger scale, our expanded product and service offerings, and the capabilities of our combined team; Generate continued increases in free cash flow, to enable us to reduce our net debt further and allow us to consider further strategic opportunities for investment and capital allocation.

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedarplus.ca. A video message from Mr. Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website.

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 October 1 to December 31, 2023 October 1 to December 31, 2022 January 1 to December 31, 2023 January 1 to December 31, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Revenues $ 129,964 $ 73,045 $ 447,725 $ 273,804 Gross profit 32,760 23,554 118,911 84,224 Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues 25.2 % 32.2 % 26.6 % 30.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,300 13,636 87,244 54,439 As a percentage of revenues 19.5 % 18.7 % 19.5 % 19.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 15,012 12,565 53,390 40,965 As a percentage of revenues 11.6 % 17.2 % 11.9 % 15.0 % Net income for the period (6,358 ) 3,680 (15,854 ) 13,966 Adjusted net income 1,362 6,302 12,827 17,388 As a percentage of revenues 1.0 % 8.6 % 2.9 % 6.4 % Basic earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.32 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.30 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.39 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,022,883 44,062,831 50,832,543 44,062,831 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 55,022,883 46,796,407 50,832,543 46,572,066

TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 October 1 to December 31, 2023 October 1 to December 31, 2022 January 1 to December 31, 2023 January 1 to December 31, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net income for the period $ (6,358 ) $ 3,680 $ (15,854 ) $ 13,966 Interest expense, net 5,667 1,134 15,321 4,965 Debt modification losses and prepayment fees — — — — Amortization of transaction costs 137 87 457 344 Current income tax expense 367 1,653 1,209 5,456 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,671 ) 269 (7,799 ) 473 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,058 644 6,165 2,965 Amortization of intangible assets 829 393 2,881 1,606 Depreciation of the ROU Asset 4,665 1,610 12,677 6,609 EBITDA $ 4,694 $ 9,470 $ 15,057 $ 36,384 Acquisition and integration costs 704 1,870 10,903 1,870 Restructuring expenses 10,570 — 20,308 — Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (956 ) 1,225 7,122 2,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,012 $ 12,565 $ 53,390 $ 40,965

TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

For the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 October 1 to December 31, 2023 October 1 to December 31, 2022 January 1 to December 31, 2023 January 1 to December 31, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period $ (6,358 ) $ 3,680 $ (15,854 ) $ 13,966 Acquisition and integration costs 704 1,870 10,903 1,870 Restructuring expenses 10,570 — 20,308 — Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (956 ) 1,225 7,122 2,711 Tax effect of the above adjustments (2,598 ) (473 ) (9,652 ) (1,159 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 1,362 $ 6,302 $ 12,827 $ 17,388 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.39 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.37 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,022,883 44,062,831 50,832,543 44,062,831 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 55,022,883 46,796,407 50,832,543 46,572,066

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets, including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, our technology-enabled solutions, and our end-to-end service offering. Whether we are running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, and include but are not limited to the following:

Our ability to successfully integrate the DCM and MCC businesses and realize anticipated synergies from the combination of those businesses, including revenue and profitability growth from an enhanced offering of products and services, larger customer base and cost reductions;

The expected annualized synergies that the Company expects to derive from the MCC acquisition have been estimated by the Company based on its experience integrating previously acquired businesses, other facilities and completing previous restructuring initiatives, and includes estimated benefits expected to be derived from the acquisition, including those related to facility sales and consolidations, operational improvements, eliminating redundant positions, and purchasing synergies;

Our expected total annualized synergies estimates are principally based upon the following material factors and assumptions: (a) given the significant overlap in the nature of the two businesses, DCM will be able to eliminate duplication of overhead expenses across the combined DCM and MCC businesses in its SG&A functions; (b) given significant overlap in the nature of DCM’s and MCC’s production processes and available combined excess capacity, DCM will be able to consolidate manufacturing plants; (c) further operational and SG&A costs savings will be achievable once the above-noted initiatives are completed; (d) the combined business will achieve more favourable purchasing terms by virtue of the fact it is approximately twice the size of each of DCM and MCC pre-acquisition, and therefore able to command lower pricing from vendors based on larger volumes, and its expected ability to better harmonize purchasing strategies to leverage more favourable purchasing terms than each company had individually for similar goods or services; and (e) the combined business will be able to generate certain revenue synergies from cross-selling each other’s broader, combined, suite of capabilities; and

Such expected annualized cost savings have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, nor has a reconciliation to IFRS Accounting Standards been provided, and the Company evaluates its financial performance on the basis of these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. Therefore, the Company does not consider their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures when evaluating prospective acquisitions.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM’s other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures as supplementary information. This supplementary information does not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that this supplementary information should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM’s performance. Definitions of such supplementary information, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to such supplementary financial measures, can be found in Table 4 and Table 5 of our Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,652 $ 4,208 Trade receivables 117,956 54,630 Inventories 28,840 20,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,313 2,984 Income taxes receivable 2,640 15 Assets held for sale 8,650 — 181,051 82,057 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 2,900 466 Deferred income tax assets 9,801 4,830 Property, plant and equipment 30,358 6,779 Right-of-use assets 159,801 33,505 Pension assets 1,962 2,364 Intangible assets 10,616 2,507 Goodwill 22,265 16,973 $ 418,754 $ 149,481 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank overdraft 1,564 — Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 75,766 $ 44,133 Current portion of credit facilities 6,333 11,667 Current portion of lease liabilities 10,322 6,791 Provisions 16,325 1,316 Income taxes payable — 1,630 Deferred revenue 6,221 3,942 116,531 69,479 Non-current liabilities Provisions 1,004 — Credit facilities 93,918 15,380 Lease liabilities 144,993 33,011 Pension obligations 26,386 6,069 Other post-employment benefit plans 3,606 2,695 Asset retirement obligation 3,552 — $ 389,990 $ 126,634 Equity Shareholders’ equity Shares $ 283,738 $ 256,478 Warrants 219 869 Contributed surplus 3,135 3,131 Translation Reserve 177 207 Deficit (258,505 ) (237,838 ) $ 28,764 $ 22,847 $ 418,754 $ 149,481

Consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2023 For the three months ended December 31, 2022 $ $ Revenues $ 129,964 $ 73,045 Cost of revenues 97,204 49,491 Gross profit 32,760 23,554 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 11,014 6,501 General and administration expenses 14,286 7,135 Restructuring expenses 10,570 — Acquisition costs 704 1,870 Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (956 ) 1,225 35,618 16,731 (Loss) income before finance costs, other income and income taxes (2,858 ) 6,823 Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 2,742 1,134 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2,925 — Amortization of transaction costs 137 87 5,804 1,221 (Loss) income before income taxes (8,662 ) 5,602 Income tax expense Current 367 1,653 Deferred (2,671 ) 269 (2,304 ) 1,922 Net (loss) Income for the period $ (6,358 ) $ 3,680

Consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2023 For the year ended December 31, 2022 $ $ Revenues $ 447,725 $ 273,804 Cost of revenues 328,814 189,580 Gross profit 118,911 84,224 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 39,195 29,041 General and administration expenses 48,049 25,398 Restructuring expenses 20,308 — Acquisition and integration costs 10,903 1,870 Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 7,122 2,711 125,577 59,020 (Loss) income before finance costs, other income and income taxes (6,666 ) 25,204 Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 8,315 2,742 Interest expense on lease liabilities 7,006 2,223 Amortization of transaction costs net of debt extinguishment gain 457 344 15,778 5,309 (Loss) Income before income taxes (22,444 ) 19,895 Income tax expense Current 1,209 5,456 Deferred (7,799 ) 473 (6,590 ) 5,929 Net (loss) income for the period $ (15,854 ) $ 13,966 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income Foreign currency translation (30 ) 34 (30 ) 34 Items that will not be reclassified to net income Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations (6,525 ) 640 Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above 1,712 (162 ) (4,813 ) 478 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax $ (4,843 ) $ 512 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period $ (20,697 ) $ 14,478 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.32 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.30

