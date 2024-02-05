Dan Webb of Expel Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

The company’s VP of Global Channel Sales & Alliances recognized for demonstrating partner-first commitment with program relaunch and increased investment in go-to-market resources





HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Dan Webb, VP, Global Channel Sales & Alliances, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

“Expel is committed to being a channel-first organization, and Dan has tenaciously championed these efforts from day one,” said Jennifer Lawrence, Chief Revenue Officer, Expel. “He’s growth-focused and results-oriented, and we’re confident he’ll continue to lead Expel’s channel program to new heights as we seek to deliver unmatched value for our partners and customers.”

In the past year alone, Webb led the launch of Expel’s revamped partner program, including significant investments in go-to-market resources and a newly designed partner portal, the Expel Partner eXchange (EPX), making it easier for channel partners to grow revenue and collaborate with Expel. This accolade also comes on the heels of Expel’s recent strategic partnership with Visa to help clients manage cybersecurity risk, shepherded in large part by Webb.

“Our channel partner relationships are a critical component to bringing Expel’s industry-leading MDR to new markets, and I’m honored to be acknowledged by CRN for driving the program forward,” said Webb. “We know that the majority of security transactions happen in the channel. Our goal is to enable our partners with the resources and dedicated support they need to better serve our customers, while also increasing their own revenue.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

In 2023, CRN also spotlighted Expel on the 2023 Security 100 list, the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, and on the CRN Security 100 as one of the 20 Coolest Endpoint and Managed Security Companies of 2023.

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at https://www.crn.com/channel-chiefs/cc2024.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Expel

Expel helps companies of all shapes and sizes minimize business risk. Our technology and people work together to make sense of security signals—with your business in mind—to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. Powered by our security operations platform, Expel offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, vulnerability prioritization, and threat hunting. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

