CyberArk Extends Identity Security Platform with New Capabilities for Securing Every User

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced at its annual conference, CyberArk IMPACT 24, new enhancements across its Identity Security Platform. Driven by AI and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), the new functionality enables organizations to apply the right level of privilege controls to every identity, while providing a consistent customer experience for CyberArk administrators and end users.





With 93% of organizations suffering two or more identity-related breaches in the past year1, the imperative to secure every identity has never been more urgent. This is made more complex by the fact that each type of identity has unique risk levels, requirements and challenges.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform is optimized for the unique needs of each identity, including workforce, IT, developers and machine, without disrupting their workflows. The new enhancements make security teams even more effective at protecting all users and the information they access through a new, unified platform experience.

“CyberArk is committed to continuously innovating across our identity security platform to empower our customers to stay one step ahead in this dynamic threat landscape,” said Matt Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, CyberArk. “The enhancements announced this week, including CyberArk CORA AI, will help security teams be more targeted, more effective and more secure2.”

Workforce Users: New security insights track identity infrastructure health and risks and provide actionable intelligence, continuous analysis and remediation guidance. In addition, password insights help stop attacks that stem from compromised credentials. Other enhancements to solutions for securing the workforce include:

CyberArk Secure Web Sessions enhancements include granular access management policies to allow, block access and actions performed post-authentication.

CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager introduces strong end-to-end passwordless authentication when signing into endpoints and elevating application controls.

IT Users: New capabilities include support for secure standing access and zero standing privileges, with the ability to isolate and audit privileged sessions. Simplified deployment of a single connector and no additional remote desktop licensing cost reduces the footprint for session management by up to 16 times. Other enhancements to solutions for securing IT users include:

Within CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, integration of a new session management service with an organization’s self-hosted vault allows customers to retain control of their on-premise secrets.

With CyberArk Secure Browser, IT users and vendors can now launch one-click secure access to on-premises and cloud resources from the browser sidebar.

Developers: Organizations can now provision IT, developer and cloud operations teams with just-in-time privileged access to databases like Oracle, Postgres and MongoDB. This workflow includes native access and session isolation, helping prevent malware and ransomware from reaching databases. Other enhancements to solutions for securing developers include:

Securing developer access to AWS, Azure and GCP native services by implementing zero standing privileges, stopping lateral movement during an attack.

Custom policies enable users to connect natively with their preferred tools – either the command line interface or the cloud console – with entitlements removed at the end of the session.

Machine Identities: Cloud security teams now have visibility to managed and unmanaged secrets in Azure secrets stores, reducing vault sprawl. Other enhancements to solutions for securing machine identities include:

CyberArk Secrets Hub now discovers, centrally manages and rotates secrets in Azure Key Vaults. It also centrally manages secrets across Google cloud environments.

CyberArk Conjur Cloud expands secrets management options for PAM Self-hosted customers by adding dynamic as well as rotated secrets.

Unified Portal: End user experience is greatly enhanced with one-click, native access to enterprise resources, with intelligent privilege controls protecting the user. Integrated with CyberArk Secure Browser, users can open web sessions by launching any connected client, whether SaaS, cloud or desktop applications. Administrators also now can configure user access from a single screen, see all policies across the platform and use CyberArk CORA AI to streamline their work.

1 CyberArk Identity Security Threat Landscape 2024 Report 2 CyberArk CORA AI is currently in early availability . An early availability program enables select customers to access technologies before they become generally available.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

