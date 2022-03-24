Home Business Wire CORRECTING and REPLACING Halodi Robotics Inks Contract with ADT Commercial for Delivery...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Halodi Robotics Inks Contract with ADT Commercial for Delivery of 140 Humanoid Robots

Rollout of 140 service robots represents industry’s single biggest contract for humanoid robots to provide security on commercial premises

Halodi Robotics (www.halodi.com) has signed an agreement to provide 140 humanoid robots to ADT Commercial (www.adt.com/commercial), a premier, U.S.-based provider of commercial security, fire, life safety and risk consulting services. The two companies will demonstrate their joint solution at the ISC West trade show in the Las Vegas Convention Center, stand 20019, from March 22-25.

Today’s announcement is the result of the strategic partnership announced in April 2021 where Halodi Robotics secured an investment from ADT Commercial to develop a robot to complement their physical security solutions.

Halodi Robotics believes that robots make workplaces better by performing tasks that are dirty, dangerous, and dull so that employees can prioritize functions where they create greater value. Halodi Robotics’ humanoid robot platform performs pre-programmed services using artificial intelligence (AI). By observing and reporting on potential problems, and streamlining and standardizing tasks, the robot is able to support and expand the capabilities of a human team that may be stretched thin.

Service robots designed and built by Halodi Robotics are programmed well beyond the patrol functions of a basic security robot. If a robot on patrol identifies an anomaly, a security operator can don a virtual reality (VR) headset to respond through the robot’s eyes, ears, and body to open doors, provide access control, and pick up objects or even people — safely and efficiently.

“To our knowledge, this is the single biggest contract ever for humanoid robots,” said Bernt Øivind Børnich, founder and CEO of Halodi Robotics. “ADT Commercial has been an extremely collaborative partner throughout the development process. We are proud to partner with ADT Commercial and look forward to continuing driving innovation within the physical security market.”

You can see the robot in action in the ADT Commercial booth at the ISC West trade show in Las Vegas as well as in videos on the Halodi Robotics channel on YouTube.

About Halodi Robotics

Halodi Robotics builds service robots to extend growing workforces in security, retail, logistics, and healthcare. Our roboticists design and develop affordable humanoid robots with the skill to operate in unstructured environments where people and machines must work safely together. Operating in near silence with human strength, our robots enable independent automation for everyday tasks. Halodi Robotics bases our global teams at our Norway headquarters with satellite offices in Canada, Italy, and the U.S. For more information about our mission and career opportunities, go to www.halodi.com.

