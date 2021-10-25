CORRECTING and REPLACING EA SPORTS Celebrates 22 Days of FIFA 22 as the Title Cements Its Place as the World’s Most Popular Sports Game

EA SPORTS generates highest player engagement ever through latest installment of storied franchise

EA SPORTS CELEBRATES 22 DAYS OF FIFA 22 AS THE TITLE CEMENTS ITS PLACE AS THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR SPORTS GAME

On October 22, 2021 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) celebrated 22 days since the launch of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22. This year’s title has already been played in 200+ nations worldwide, with an average of 89 million matches being played per day totaling 2.1 billion matches and 12 billion minutes played. Over 5 billion goals have been scored.

“The growth of our global football platform continues at an unprecedented pace, and our fantastic community is engaging at an unparalleled level. We’re excited to continue that momentum by providing the most immersive football gaming experiences available to fans anywhere in the world,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Alongside hundreds of licensing partners, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, UEFA, and CONMEBOL, we’re privileged to create the world’s most authentic interactive football platform, enabling over 150 million fans across the globe to connect with their favourite leagues, clubs and players.”

With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand-new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana, giving players the most true-to-life experience.

In Career Mode, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 has seen 3.1 million new custom clubs created via Create Your Club with 2.1 million players engaging with the mode.

Throughout the Pro Clubs game mode, over 57.7 million matches have been played with over 326k female avatars created.

For VOLTA FOOTBALL, over 1.5 million avatars have been customized, over 21 million matches played, and over 11.2 million players have participated in arcade party games.

FIFA 22 launched on October 1st giving players the opportunity to experience revolutionary next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia™. FIFA 22 also features innovation across all game modes including VOLTA FOOTBALL Arcade Tournaments, all-new FIFA Ultimate Team™ Heroes, and much more.

FIFA 22 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via the EA App, Origin, and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The FIFA 22 Legacy Edition is available on Nintendo Switch™. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 assets are available to download on the official EA press site at PRESS.EA.COM.

