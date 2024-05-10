Home Business Wire Corpay to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Corpay to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Tom Panther, Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the Barclays Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum in New York, NY. Mr. Panther will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 AM ET.
  • On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. Mr. Eglseder will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:15 AM ET.
  • On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Tom Panther, Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Mr. Panther will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 12:00 PM CT.
  • On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. Mr. Eglseder will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 3:20 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less.

Corpay – Payments made easy.

To learn more visit www.corpay.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

james.eglseder@corpay.com

Articoli correlati

DNOW Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 8:00 a.m. CT 1 (888) 660-6431 (within North America) 1 (929) 203-2118 (outside of North America) Access Code:...
Continua a leggere

i3 Verticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

TruBridge Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a healthcare solutions company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php