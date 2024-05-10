Corpay to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:





On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Tom Panther, Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the Barclays Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum in New York, NY. Mr. Panther will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 AM ET.

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. Mr. Eglseder will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:15 AM ET.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Tom Panther, Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Mr. Panther will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 12:00 PM CT.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Jim Eglseder, SVP, Global Investor Relations, will be attending the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. Mr. Eglseder will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 3:20 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less.



Corpay – Payments made easy.

To learn more visit www.corpay.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697



james.eglseder@corpay.com