Conversica Named a Leader for Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B

Conversica’s Comprehensive Offerings for Marketing and Sales Received Top Score in Strategy Category by Major Industry Analyst Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConversationAutomation—Conversica, Inc, the leading provider of Conversational Automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced the company has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q1 2024 report by Forrester Research, Inc.









The Forrester Wave identified, analyzed, and scored the most significant conversation automation solutions providers. The report named Conversica the “best fit for organizations focused on optimizing inbound and outbound revenue processes across the B2B customer lifecycle.” The report also states that Conversica’s “experience in AI-powered B2B marketing and sales is showcased in its conversation skills designed to support prospecting, lead capture and qualification, account-based engagement, pipeline acceleration, customer onboarding, and nurture.”

“If you are an enterprise company looking for an enterprise-class Conversation Automation solution that will carry you into the future, Conversica is the distinguished market leader,” said Conversica CEO, Jim Kaskade. “Our result in The Forrester Wave serves, for us, as a powerful affirmation of Conversica’s strategic direction, the robustness of our solutions, and the measurable impact our technology has on revenue development and our customers’ bottom line.”

The report also noted Conversica’s “Revenue Digital Assistants differentiate the [company’s] offering, retaining context across email, web, and SMS to progress conversations toward conversion goals, from new logos to retention, cross-sell, and up-sell. Reference customers appreciate its multiregion, multilanguage deployment capabilities and cite improved sales and marketing alignment as a result.”

Conversica achieved the highest possible score in 23 out of 33 criteria, including conversation personalization, vision, and innovation.

The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester’s call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About Conversica

Conversica delivers two-way conversations that activate all parts of the funnel with precision, proactively increasing conversions and growth. Whether the focus is converting leads in Marketing, closing deals in Sales or growing existing customers in Customer Success, Conversica’s Powerfully HumanⓇ conversations are informed by the industry’s most advanced enterprise-class, self-learning AI models derived from billions of human interactions over more than a decade. The Conversica Conversational AI platform is powerful enough to hold meaningful two-way conversations in real-time across the entire customer lifecycle and smart enough to seek out and fill the ‘conversation gaps’ in the funnel, delivering the right message at the right time to put any hint of interest on the fast track to conversion. Attack each gap and slowdown point in the buyer journey with precision, influencing and persuading leads, prospects and customers through automated 1:1 dialog tailored to the unique needs of each contact.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Conversica Media Contact:

Trevor Turner, on behalf of Conversica



conversica@msrcommunications.com

(415) 989-9000