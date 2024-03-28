Confo Therapeutics Secures VLAIO Grant Supporting Drug Discovery & Development in Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of novel medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), announced today that it has been awarded a EUR 1.6 million grant from Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO). The 2-year grant will be used to expand Confo’s ongoing R&D efforts in the discovery of next-generation medicines targeting Class B GPCRs using its patent-protected technology platform. Class B GPCRs are recognized as important targets for new medicines, particularly in chronic endocrine and metabolic diseases.





Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics, commented: “Receiving this additional VLAIO grant will strengthen our existing small molecule and antibody discovery efforts on high-value Class B GPCRs, which further paves the way to unlock new treatments for a range of endocrine and metabolic indications including obesity. We are grateful to VLAIO for its continued support, which will bolster our capabilities in Class B GPCR drug discovery and development.”

Christel Menet, CSO of Confo Therapeutics, added: “Despite advances made with peptide-based treatments, the need for improved molecules capable of targeting Class B GPCRs for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic diseases remains high. Our platform has already been proven on various targets including orphan GPCRs and Class B GPCRs, and with VLAIO’s support we will be able to accelerate our efforts to further unlock valuable targets in obesity and related metabolic indications.”

Confo’s proprietary platform, which includes our ConfoBody® and ConfoChimer® technologies, enables successful discovery of molecules targeting challenging GPCRs. ConfoBodies® are novel V HH domains which stabilize GPCRs in pharmacological states of interest by binding to their intracellular surface. ConfoChimer® technology enables universal ConfoBodies® to be used across the GPCR superfamily which expedites the discovery process. Confo has an extensive worldwide patent estate covering this suite of technologies.

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics is the only GPCR company with a proprietary discovery engine that precisely targets desired GPCR conformations. This unique capability allows us to unlock a vast untapped potential for the discovery and development of breakthrough medicines. We are a clinical-stage company advancing a robust pipeline of large and small molecules focused on validated targets in endocrine and metabolic diseases, as well as addressing a broader array of critical unmet medical needs in collaboration with our partners. Our team of accomplished experts is dedicated to advancing our patent-protected technology, expanding our capabilities, and building out our pipeline to achieve the best possible therapeutic outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com

