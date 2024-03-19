Comtech Announces Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CMTL #5G–March 18, 2024– Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“the Company”) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results in a letter to shareholders, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of Comtech’s website.





Investors are invited to access the second quarter fiscal 2024 shareholder letter at comtech.com/investors/. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech will host its previously scheduled earnings conference call at 5:00 PM ET today. In light of the Company’s recent leadership transition, it will not be taking Q&A on the call. The call may be accessed by dialing (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the call will be available by dialing (888) 566-0825 or (402) 220-0427 through Monday, April 1, 2024. A live webcast of the call is also available at comtech.com/investors/.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward- looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Maria Ceriello



investors@comtech.com