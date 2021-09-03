Home Business Wire Coinbase to Participate in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
Remote-First-Company/SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$COIN–Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. PT / 3:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.

Contacts

Press:

press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:

investor@coinbase.com

