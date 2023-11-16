CNTXT Announces its Appointment as the Exclusive Google Cloud Platform Services Reseller for Saudi-Based Customers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following yesterday’s successful launch of Google Cloud’s new region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CNTXT has been appointed as Google Cloud’s exclusive reseller for local organizations and multinationals purchasing Google Cloud Platform Services on a standalone basis through their Saudi-based entities.





Underpinned by a robust collaboration between CNTXT and Google Cloud in the Kingdom, CNTXT will also support Google Cloud partners in the Kingdom to deliver cloud professional and managed services. One of the key focus areas for CNTXT will be accelerating the journey of local Saudi-based independent software vendors (ISVs) to the cloud and the Google Cloud Marketplace, fostering more software development and deployment.

Additionally, CNTXT is offering support for workloads hosted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its strategic collaboration with the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) and Fortanix. This landmark partnership is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with security solutions leveraging the new in-country Google Cloud region.

Google Cloud is the new way to cloud, and shared fate is the new way to operate, manage risk, and succeed in shared responsibility. This initiative underscores Google Cloud and CNTXT’s joint commitment to delivering solutions that help Saudi businesses meet data security and compliance requirements for enterprises.

Established last year as a joint venture between Aramco and Cognite, CNTXT has evolved into a leading digital transformation company headquartered in Riyadh. This partnership with Google Cloud further solidifies CNTXT’s commitment to leading the digital transformation change in the Kingdom.

Nabil Al-Nuaim, Aramco Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology, stated: “When it comes to spearheading the digital transformation across the Kingdom’s public and private sectors, CNTXT plays a significant and pivotal role in collaboration with its esteemed partners, which is undeniably of paramount importance. Their unwavering dedication to empower and upskill local talent aligns seamlessly with our visionary pursuit of a digitally empowered Saudi Arabia. This marks the beginning of a transformative era, a magnificent milestone in the Kingdom’s digital landscape that leads to unprecedented progress and endless possibilities.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud, said: “Google Cloud stands as one of the pioneering hyperscalers to launch a cloud region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a clear manifestation of our commitment to leading the digital evolution of the region.”

Bader Al Madi, Saudi Arabia Country Manager, Google Cloud, said: “Our partnership with CNTXT will support Google Cloud’s plans to empower every business and every person with access to the latest cloud technologies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working hand in hand with CNTXT together with all our partners to pave the path for the Kingdom’s digital transformation and collaborate on helping businesses of all sizes in the country accelerate their digital transformation, optimize their operations, reduce costs and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

CNTXT CEO, Abdullah Jarwan, remarked, “We are honored to become a leading cloud and digital transformation company in the Kingdom. Our collaboration with Google Cloud will empower us to work on accelerating the digital transformation of public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to building a brighter, more technologically advanced future for the Kingdom.”

About CNTXT: CNTXT, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite, is a leading digital transformation company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a mission to empower organizations through technology and innovation, CNTXT leverages strategic partnerships and a network of resellers to accelerate digital transformation across public and private sectors in the Kingdom.

Contacts

Giedre Malinauskaite



giedre@cntxt.com

+966 57 0489987