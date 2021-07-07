Clyde Achieves SOC 2 Certification

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clyde, a technology company focused on offering extended warranties and accident protection in eCommerce, announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit as of June 15, 2021. Conducted by The Cadence Group, the audit affirms that Clyde’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

A SOC2 report Service Organization Controls provide assurance about a service organization’s security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and/or privacy controls, based on their compliance with the AICPA’s (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Trust Services Criteria. A SOC 2 report demonstrates Clyde’s ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended timeframe.

Clyde Technologies used the SOC2 process as an opportunity to enhance its policies, fortify our infrastructure, and integrate security into the product development lifecycle. Clyde enhanced our flagship solution and demonstrated its security posture for any ongoing audit.

“As stewards of customer data, we take privacy and security extremely seriously, and utilizing a third party to validate our practices and procedures is just one way we’re demonstrating our commitment to protecting customer information,” said Chad Brustin, Clyde’s Lead Security Engineer.

“This is another milestone in our company’s history as we solidify ourselves as a leader in the warranty and protection plan space. Data originating from both consumers and companies will take on increased importance moving forward, and protecting and safeguarding that information will always be a top priority for Clyde,” said CEO Brandon Gell.

About Clyde

Clyde is a product protection platform empowering retailers to offer their customers extended warranties, growing revenue and driving customer loyalty. Clyde allows you to offer an exceptional customer experience and peace of mind when customers need you most—when something goes wrong.

Clyde’s plug-and-play platform seamlessly matches warranty contracts with products and gives retailers full visibility into customer information, claims, and program performance. Clyde makes product protection simple and intuitive for customers, with a transparent claims experience managed end-to-end by our team.

Contacts

Chad Brustin



chad@joinclyde.com