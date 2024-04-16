City of Clemson Partners with Intellicheck to Equip Businesses with ID Scanning App to Address Underage Drinking

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IDN #alcohol—Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), and the city of Clemson today announced the launch of a new pilot program aimed at tackling the problem of underage drinking. The 12-month pilot will allow 15 area bars, convenience stores, and liquor stores to use Intellicheck’s state-of-the-art identity verification mobile technology application. Intellicheck’s ID verification technology has proven to be extremely effective in authenticating IDs in under a second using existing mobile devices or point-of-sale scanners.





The program is being underwritten by the city of Clemson. Participating area businesses will use the same tool currently being used by the city of Clemson Police Department and area businesses by early technology adopters like Tiger Town Tavern. Similar programs are already in place such as the program with the city of Charleston that was permanently put into place following a highly successful pilot that brought together community leaders, police, businesses and the Charleston area convention and visitors bureau. The goal of the program is to reduce underage drinking and protect young people by preventing underage access to alcohol using fake IDs while continuing to ensure area residents and visitors can confidently enjoy all that the community has to offer.

Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre: “This promising program is an impressive example of what we can achieve when we join together for the benefit of our residents, our businesses, and visitors to our beautiful community. I want to thank Chief Campos for his leadership. I also want to thank Cameron Farish, Intellicheck, and all the participating local businesses for their dedicated efforts.”

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos: “Our department faces challenges combating crime and quality of life issues across our city. By providing tools to our business owners to help us with these issues will aid in lowering the need for police intervention. Putting a stop to underage access to alcohol is an important part of our ongoing focus on the community’s wellbeing. The reality is that fake IDs have become so sophisticated that they are basically impossible to catch with a visual inspection or low tech tools. Our police officers have been using this technology for some time and we have seen its impact. I believe this partnership will prove to be a positive force for change.”

Tiger Town Tavern Owner and Economic Development Advisory Committee member Cameron Farish: “Preventing underage drinking is a responsibility that we all share. This technology has made a difference at Triple Ts and, as a member of the economic development advisory committee, I am confident that working together we can make a significant contribution to the security and economic well-being of our community.”

Clemson University Healthy Campus Director Jennifer Goree: “This effort is a very important step for our community in addressing high-risk drinking. We know the behaviors established in college-aged people often persist throughout their lifetime. Research indicates that alcohol use under the age of 21 can interfere with normal adolescent brain development and increase the risk of developing alcohol use disorder. In addition, underage drinking contributes to a range of acute consequences such as injuries, sexual assaults, alcohol overdoses, and deaths—including those from motor vehicle crashes.”

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis: “We work with law enforcement agencies, businesses, and community leaders across the country to address the challenges that come with sophisticated fake IDs. We appreciate the opportunity to extend the partnership we already enjoy with the Clemson Police Department and businesses like Tiger Town Tavern. I am confident this program will demonstrate its effectiveness and will quickly become a ‘must have’ technology solution for businesses allowing them to accurately and rapidly validate the IDs of age-appropriate customers purchasing alcoholic beverages assuring quick service while averting the dangers and tragic outcomes that all too often result from underage drinking.”

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

