Chiplet Summit Announces Its Initial Keynote Schedule With Emphasis on AI Applications

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS24–The second annual Chiplet Summit, to occur on February 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, has now set its initial keynote schedule. Speakers will be:
- Subi Kungeri, VP AI System Solutions, Applied Materials
- Abhijeet Chakraborty, VP Engineering, Synopsys
- Gurtej Sandhu, Sr Fellow/VP, Micron
- Tony Chan Carusone, CTO, Alphawave Semi
- Sam Salama, CEO, Hyperion Technologies
- Cliff Grossner and Bapi Vinnakota, Open Compute Project
There will also be short talks by the UCIe Consortium, Silicon Catalyst, and SNIA.
Keynote topics will include AI solutions, design methods, memory, interfaces, new packaging methods, and the open chiplet economy. Attendees will learn how chiplets can make the latest designs take less time, cost less, and be more scalable. Presentations will focus on handling AI applications, such as ChatGPT®.
Summit General Chair Chuck Sobey says, “At our keynotes, attendees hear what industry leaders are planning. AI is an obvious driver everywhere. It requires huge amounts of memory, fast low-latency connections, and the ability to do both training and model execution at top speed. Making it work well takes engineering and R&D that covers all chip design stages.”
About Chiplet Summit
Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the applications, technologies, and vendors that are driving the chiplet market. To learn more about the Summit, visit https://chipletsummit.com.
