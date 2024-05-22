ChargePoint and Airbnb Partner to Enable Seamless EV Charging

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced a partnership to meet a growing demand in EV charging from Airbnb guests. The partnership aims to make it easier for Airbnb hosts in the United States to install EV chargers at their listings and expand access to EV chargers across the U.S.









“With Airbnb, we are enabling more EV charging for drivers where they need it and helping Airbnb hosts appeal to more travelers by delivering a frictionless charging experience for their guests,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “Through this partnership, we have created an innovative model to deliver integrated charging solutions and services.”

Effective immediately, ChargePoint will enable Airbnb hosts in the U.S. to purchase and install EV charging in a hassle-free, affordable manner. The package, exclusively offered to Airbnb hosts, includes a dedicated website offering ChargePoint hardware, charger management software, installation, and support services. For Airbnb guests, the arrangement will allow them to seamlessly charge their vehicle using the ChargePoint app, while staying at an Airbnb listing with a ChargePoint charger or at any of the more than 917,000 places to charge accessible through the ChargePoint network and roaming partners.

As EV adoption continues to scale, charging has evolved from a perk to a coveted amenity for the Airbnb community. According to Airbnb data, listings that offer an EV charger are booked for more nights and generate more income on average, when compared to listings without an EV charger.1 Airbnb searches for listings with EV chargers grew more than 80 percent from 2022 to 2023. Similarly, ChargePoint data shows that its North American drivers spent more than 79 million hours charging in residential settings in 2023.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ChargePoint to help Hosts meet growing demand for electric vehicle chargers from guests. By making it more affordable for Hosts to install EV chargers, we are empowering them to take more sustainable actions and appeal to guests who are interested in this amenity,” said Ameet Konkar, Airbnb’s Director of Sustainability.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

1According to internal Airbnb data from 2022 – 2023 indicating that EV charger adoption adds an average of two incremental nights booked.

CHPT-IR

Contacts

ChargePoint

John Paolo Canton



Vice President, Communications



JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin



Director, Corporate Communications



AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

media@chargepoint.com

Patrick Hamer



Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations



Patrick.Hamer@chargepoint.com

investors@chargepoint.com