CES Innovation Awards Honors ECM’s PrintStator Electric Motor CAD Software

ECM received distinction for its PrintStator SaaS that enables any innovator to devise and commercialize premium performance, axial flux, electric machines.

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, the CES Innovation Awards program recognizes outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

As a company, ECM pairs PrintStator Motor CAD to patented PCB Stator innovation to create next generation electric machines that are smaller, quieter, and more energy and space efficient.

After an exclusive release in 2023, ECM will launch PrintStator as a public SaaS product in January at CES 2024. There, innovators will have the opportunity to demo the software at ECM’s CES exhibit.

As an innovation tool, PrintStator fundamentally transforms the way electric motors are designed and manufactured. From the cloud-based interface, users can dial-in precise performance and dimensional specs to create optimized motor solutions for multiple verticals: Consumer Electronics, HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, and more.

In addition to delivering performance and cost advantages to electrically powered industries, PrintStator offers significant benefits to energy sustainability.

Research underscores that conventional electric motor systems account for over 50% of global electricity consumption and require substantial raw materials to produce. The US and EU project that converting to next generation electric motor technology could eliminate over 100 million tons of CO2 emissions and save over $30 billion in energy costs.

PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options, while achieving efficiencies in the mid-90s and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.

ECM is working with several global manufacturing companies to incorporate PrintStator, PCB Stator solutions into commercial and industrial devices compliant with the EU’s Minimum Energy Performance Standards.

“ECM is honored to receive CES Innovation Awards recognition for our PrintStator Motor CAD platform. In a world that will require over a billion optimized and sustainable electric motors a year, PrintStator offers both a market and environmental solution,” ECM CEO Brian Casey said.

ECM’s CES Innovation Awards distinction adds to a tally of recent technology competition accolades for the US startup. ECM was announced a winner in the 2023 Industrial Design, Engineering & Automation (IDEA) Awards for PrintStator. In September, ECM took top honors in The 2023 SaaS Awards for PrintStator—winning four awards (including Bespoke SaaS Solution of The Year). In October, ECM won the Design World LEAP Awards’ Software category.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors that are lighter, quieter, more powerful, more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases.

ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Haptics, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards—including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM’s PrintStator software is also a Machine Design IDEA Awards and Design World LEAP Awards winner.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB motors and custom solutions, email info@pcbstator.com.

