Carnegie Learning Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Educational Game and Best AI Implementation in Ed Tech

MATHia® and MATHia® Adventure recognized among the best in ed tech

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a global leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, announced today that MATHia® Adventure was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Educational Game category, and MATHia® was named a finalist in the Best AI Implementation in Ed Tech category. CODiE Award Finalists represent the best products, services, and people in the education and business technology industries.









Inspired by how children see the world and the winner of the 2023 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Educational Game, MATHia® Adventure is a game-based digital experience that turns math practice into meaningful play for grades K-5. With hundreds of differentiated learning paths, an encouraging learning environment, and game-based incentives to motivate students to see how far they can advance, MATHia® Adventure unites play and pedagogy like no other digital learning tool.

MATHia® is a smarter math learning software that uses artificial intelligence and cognitive science to mirror a human tutor. Proven in efficacy by a gold-standard RAND study, it provides a simple-to-use, 1:1 personalized learning experience for every student – supporting those who are struggling through just-in-time feedback and contextual hints, while challenging those who are ready for more, all at the same time, through sophisticated AI technology that adapts at a detailed, skill-by-skill level.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries. Carnegie Learning’s MATHia® Adventure and MATHia® were selected as finalists across dozens of business technology and education technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

“The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “These finalists perpetuate the CODiEs’ longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year’s most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition.”

“To be recognized as the Best Educational Game for MATHia® Adventure and Best AI Implementation for MATHia® is a tremendous honor and a testament to years of hard work and dedication throughout our organization,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “Based on 26 years of research and data on how students learn best, these products represent the exact high-quality instructional materials the market needs right now – those that are aligned with district priorities and demonstrate real impact for student success in the classroom.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST. Details about each finalist are listed at siia.net/codie/codie-finalists.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 26+years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with over $90M in grant funding from the Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

