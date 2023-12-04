Callibrity Announces Promotion of Laura Wooten to Chief Revenue Officer

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Callibrity, a leader in custom software development and cloud consulting announced the promotion of Laura Wooten to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an exceptional track record of success and extensive category experience in her previous position as Director of Business Development, Wooten will oversee all revenue-related functions at Callibrity, including sales. This position will lead the company’s growth while further solidifying Callibrity’s position in the industry.









Laura joined Callibrity earlier this year as Director of Business Development. Her journey before joining Callibrity includes pivotal roles, including Senior Sales Executive at Slalom, where she was instrumental in launching the Ohio market for the Seattle-based firm. Prior to Slalom, Laura served as Vice President of Client Success at Ingage Partners. She also served in business development roles at Software Architects and ADP.

CEO and Co-Founder Mark Wehby expressed his enthusiasm about Wooten’s new role, stating, “Laura has a successful history with Callibrity and I am pleased to promote her to the position of chief revenue officer. Her diverse background in different models and sizes of organizations has equipped her with unique insights and skills essential for her new role. Her promotion reflects my confidence in her abilities and the significant contributions she will make to our growth and future endeavors. I look forward to seeing Laura continue to thrive at building genuine long-term relationships with customers and colleagues alike.”

“I am as excited as I am honored to take on the new role of CRO and help shape Callibrity’s future,” said Wooten. “For more than twenty years, I have been proud to gain experience in sales, new market development, strategy, and leadership. Collaborating with our talented team at Callibrity to bring solutions to our customers across multiple market segments is my passion, and I am confident we will continue to deliver on our mission to push the boundaries even further as the preferred choice for technology innovation.”

About Callibrity

Callibrity is a software consultancy specializing in software engineering, digital transformation, cloud strategy, and data-driven insights. Our national reach serves clients on their digital journey to solve complex problems and create innovative solutions for ever-changing business models. Our technology experience covers a diverse set of industries with a focus on middle-market and enterprise companies.

Contacts

Laura Wooten

CRO



513.745.0320



Laura.wooten@callibrity.com

Callibrity.com