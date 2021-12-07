Buckle’s CEO and Co-founder to Speak on Insurtech Panel at KBW Virtual Innovation in Finance Conference

Buckle’s Marty Young joins virtual insurtech panel at KBW Virtual Innovation in Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO—Marty Young, co-founder and CEO of Buckle, an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company, is speaking on the panel, “Insurtech – The Driver is Named Data,” at the KBW Virtual Innovation in Finance Conference, taking place virtually on Monday, December 6 – Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He is joined by speaker, Alex Timm, co-founder and CEO of Root. The moderator of the session is William Hawkins, Director of Research – Europe at KBW. The host of the conference is Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp.

WHAT: Buckle’s Marty Young Invited Panelist at KBW Virtual Innovation in Finance Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 6:00–6:50 a.m. EST (11:00– 11:50 a.m. GMT)

WHERE: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw84/panel9/1877904

In addition to insurtech and fintech strategies, Marty also leads Buckle in mergers and acquisitions execution. He is a globally recognized Wall Street professional with 20+ years of special situations experience in executing more than 75 transactions worth $30+ billion as both a trusted financial advisor and executive officer.

Marty graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer. After 9/11, he transitioned into and continues to serve as a U.S. Army Chaplain in the National Guard. He also serves on the Advisory Board of the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering of the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he obtained a master’s degree in Operations Research. In addition, Marty has an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Buckle underwrites auto insurance for rideshare, delivery, and Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers, closing the gap conventional insurance policies create for gig workers. Buckle uses rideshare and delivery data to price insurance policies, rather than traditional measures such as a credit score, which penalizes gig workers for having poor or no credit.

For more information on the event, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_77617/conference_home.html.

About Buckle



Buckle is the inclusive digital financial services company serving the rising middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

