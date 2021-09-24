Home Business Wire Box to Host Virtual Investor Event at BoxWorks 2021
Box to Host Virtual Investor Event at BoxWorks 2021

Session will focus on Box’s product strategy and market opportunity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced it will host a virtual investor event in conjunction with the company’s user conference, BoxWorks 2021. Both events will take place on October 6, 2021.

Members of Box’s management team will host a presentation on Box’s product strategy and market opportunity, followed by Q&A from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT. The Company does not expect to provide any financial updates during this event. A live webcast of the event will be accessible from Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will also be available on Box’s Investor Relations website following the event.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” or “expect” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box’s latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Cynthia Hiponia / Elaine Gaudioso

650-209-3467

ir@box.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Levine

650-503-4209

press@box.com

