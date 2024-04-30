BOOST Transforms Big Ten Conference Website

New look, improved functionality on BOOST platform elevates fan experience

BOOST today launched an all-new Big Ten Conference website (bigten.org), the online destination for fans of every Big Ten sport and team. The Big Ten Conference is the oldest Division I collegiate athletic conference in the United States.









With fan personalization features and improved functionality, the new bigten.org also includes live scoring updates, game pages with advanced filtering for stats, standings, and schedules. Users will also have more videos and highlights of their favorite programs seamlessly integrated with the Big Ten Network and easily available to share on social media.

Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, CEO of BOOST, said: “In a rapidly transforming collegiate sports landscape and increasing workload on administrators, we’re committed to providing quality digital storytelling and experiences for fans and tools for the conference and its membership.”

The new website features additional benefits for school communications teams, including a mobile-friendly awards nomination and voting system, an automated game data pipeline, integration of university social media channels, e-commerce plugins, and an intuitive content management system.

“During this transformative time in the Big Ten, we’re thankful and appreciative of BOOST for their collaboration and hard work to deliver content to our fans in a new and innovative way,” said Kerry Kenny, Chief Operating Officer, Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women.

About Boost Technology: BOOST (www.boostsport.ai) is a sports technology company that builds digital experiences designed to unify and engage sports properties and fan communities. BOOST UNIFY is the modern end-to-end analytics solution that integrates any data source, connects to any destination, and activates audiences through creation of a single fan record – all in one platform. BOOST ENGAGE (powered by BOOST UNIFY) supercharges engagement through personalized, relevant content and experiences.

