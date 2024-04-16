Home Business Wire Boohoo Group Maximizes Personalization Across Its Site and Mobile Apps With AI-Powered...
Business Wire

Boohoo Group Maximizes Personalization Across Its Site and Mobile Apps With AI-Powered Search and Merchandising From Bloomreach

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce personalization, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Boohoo Group, a leading online fashion group. Already a customer of Bloomreach’s omnichannel marketing automation with built-in CDP capabilities, Boohoo will now introduce AI-powered search and merchandising from Bloomreach across a number of its brands, including PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, BoohooMAN, and Karen Millen.


“We’ve had a really successful partnership with Bloomreach these past few years, and it made sense to extend that partnership into another critical area of our e-commerce operations,” said Nicki Capstick, Chief Marketing Officer, PrettyLittleThing.com. “The ability to use first party data to extend personalization from our marketing campaigns to our on-site and in-app search and merchandising experience is a game changer. We look forward to seeing the ways in which this will enhance the shopping experience for our millions of customers.”

Since adopting Bloomreach across its 13 portfolio brands in 2021, Boohoo has maximized data-driven personalization across its marketing campaigns. Empowered by the flexibility of a single view of data, teams have been able to reach the right customers with the right content at the right time. As a result, Boohoo has seen increases in conversion rates across programs, in addition to increases in return on investment.

Now, with Bloomreach’s e-commerce search and merchandising, Boohoo will be able to extend that personalization further into the customer journey. Bloomreach’s unique combination of real-time customer data and robust product data will enable merchandisers to serve personalized, on-site and in-app journeys that mirror existing marketing campaigns. This includes the ability to boost and rank products using real-time customer data, connecting customers with the products they want to buy — while still prioritizing business metrics.

“Boohoo has always been at the forefront of retail innovation, and we’ve been proud to play a role in their marketing personalization journey,” said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. “With the addition of our search and merchandising solution, they’re going to unlock a new level of personalization — one that spans the entire customer journey and offers limitless possibilities for growth. We can’t wait to see all they’ll achieve.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

Articoli correlati

Terran Orbital’s Tyvak International Centauri-6 Satellite Successfully Deployed into Orbit

Business Wire Business Wire -
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyvak International SRL (“Tyvak International”), a Torino, Italy-based subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) and a...
Continua a leggere

Peak Boosts Business Confidence in AI with Launch of Performance Guarantee

Business Wire Business Wire -
Peak’s performance guarantee demonstrates to businesses that adopting technology to optimise their inventories doesn’t need to be high-risk.MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Medable Achieves 75% eConsent Adoption Across Elderly Patients in Pivotal U.S. Renal Care Clinical Trial

Business Wire Business Wire -
Patients age 65+ cite efficiency and preference over traditional paper-based consentingPALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., the leading technology provider...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php