Bluetooth Headphones Prime Day Deals 2021: Top Early Beats, Bose, Jabra & AirPods Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Save on wireless headphones deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring the best early Bose, Beats by Dre & Jabra noise-cancelling and noise-reducing headphones sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early headphones deals for Prime Day 2021, together with all the top in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear headphones sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best headphones deals:

From Bose to Jabra, today’s wireless headphones are putting an emphasis on noise cancelling features. Aside from the top-rated QuietComfort 35 headphones, Bose also has the QuietComfort earbuds that boast secure silicone ear tips and adjustable noise cancelling levels. Jabra also equips its latest Bluetooth headsets with ANC. The same can be said with Apple’s flagship audio wearable, the AirPods Pro, which also comes with adaptive EQ and a transparency mode. Completing the lineup of best-selling ANC-equipped headsets is the premium Beats Studio Wireless from Beats By Dre. The Beats Studio Wireless offers 22-hours of listening time, ANC, and convenient on-ear controls.

