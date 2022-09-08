BlueCrest Introduces Client Competitive Advantage With New IntelliJet Advantage 2200 Inkjet Printer

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueCrest, and global strategic partner HP Inc., are pleased to announce the launch of the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 with HP Brilliant Ink Printing System. Based on the HP PageWide Advantage with HP Brilliant Ink, the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 provides a combination of greater productivity, consistent, high-quality output and ease of operation to deliver savings and growth opportunities for our clients. As a strategic partner with HP since 2009, BlueCrest provides high quality color, production inkjet printing solutions to many of the highest volume transactional clients across the globe.





“Our clients know BlueCrest as an industry leader in providing solutions for high integrity transactional and client critical communications,” said Kevin Marks, Vice President, Global Production Print at BlueCrest. “In fact, in 2022 our clients will use our inkjet printing systems to produce well over 14 billion print impressions.

As our clients’ volume grows, so does the complexity of print applications including demand for brand compliant color matching, targeted messaging, and heavier coverage applications. We are pleased to add the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 to our portfolio of solutions to help our clients meet this demand, earn more, and grow faster—it’s a real game-changer.” This new printer will allow clients to consolidate their transactional and color critical applications onto a single platform that delivers consistent high-quality color output, provides greater application flexibility, improves operational economics, and is easy to operate and maintain.

The IntelliJet Advantage 2200 is designed to provide our clients with a competitive advantage by delivering the following:

Advanced productivity: Reliably meet critical SLA’s printing output at up to 500-feet per minute in color and up to 800-feet per minute in monochrome. The IntelliJet Advantage 2200 can consistently produce up to 62-million full-color pages and 90-million monochrome pages monthly for greater capacity.

Impactful quality: Clients can consistently print industry-leading, offset-class color output quality made only possible with HP Brilliant Ink. HP HDNA print heads produce up to 2400 nozzles per-inch native resolution with up to 8x nozzle redundancy. Flexible print modes let clients match the output quality and economics to meet client’s needs and expand the range of addressable applications.

Improved economics: Reduce operational costs with a new space efficient, modular platform that can be configured to meet application demands today—with a built-in upgrade path for future requirements. Greater flexibility allows clients to consolidate transactional, marketing mail, and other applications onto a single printing system to help drive business growth.

Sustainable performance: Designed for ease of operation and greater reliability, the built-in output quality management, innovative paper path, and modular form-factor, improve uptime and deliver more throughput per shift. Additionally, HP PageWide water-based pigment ink and fluids are designed to meet worldwide regulatory requirements and stringent criteria related to health and the environment for operators and consumers.

BlueCrest provides solutions and services for each critical step in document manufacturing—from data through delivery. “Our clients say we’re unique as an organization with our ability to help optimize each stage of the print production and mail readiness process,” said Marks. “For a truly efficient print and mail workflow, every stage of the production process needs to be considered—from the data that comes in to the finished mailpieces that are delivered.”

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest provides comprehensive data-through-delivery technology solutions, changing how business is done within the postal and parcel industry, and eCommerce. Building upon its long history of innovation and deep industry knowledge, BlueCrest partners with its worldwide client base delivering efficient results and continuous service excellence. Through both internal development and acquisition, including BCC Software, BlueCrest provides best-in-class solutions which include production-level inkjet printers, inserters, sorters, parcel automation, postal optimization, and productivity improvement software. All of this is supported by a global service organization to include professional services. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut the company employs over 1,600 people worldwide and has a rich culture of innovation, collaboration, accountability, resourcefulness, and enthusiasm. Visit www.bluecrestinc.com to find out more.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

