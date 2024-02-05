BlackSky to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and its business outlook on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release with BlackSky’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day.





To access the live webcast or the archived webcast following completion of the call, please click here or visit the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.blacksky.com and then select “News & Events” for the link to the webcast. To access the conference call, participants should dial 1-877-589-7299 or 1-201-689-8778 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 using access code 13744406. The audio replay will be available from approximately 12:30 PM EST on February 28, 2024, through March 13, 2024.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence system that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

