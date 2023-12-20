Black Hat Europe 2023 Closes on Record-Breaking Event in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the successful completion of the in-person component of Black Hat Europe 2023. The event welcomed more than 3,600 unique attendees joining in-person from December 4 to December 7 at ExCeL London.





Security professionals from 118 countries registered to attend the event and experience firsthand the latest in research, development, and trends in information security (InfoSec) through 40 Briefings presenting the latest research and vulnerability disclosures, four days of deeply technical hands-on Trainings, over 50 Sponsored Sessions, and 54 in-person tool demos covering exploitation and ethical hacking, malware defense, network attacks, reverse engineering, and more.

“ The final quarter of the year continues to be a busy time for the industry and we’re appreciative of everyone who is able to attend Black Hat Europe each year,” said Steve Wylie, Vice President, Cybersecurity Market Group at Informa Tech. “ We’re pleased with the turnout for Black Hat Europe 2023 and look forward to continuing to expand our events alongside our community, Partners, and Sponsors.”

Show highlights for 2023 included:

Keynotes: The two Keynotes this year included Ollie Whitehouse, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and Joe Sullivan, CEO of Ukraine Friends.

Briefings: Black Hat Briefings took place on December 6 and December 7, and presented the latest in information security risks, research, and trends on topics covering everything from enterprise security, exploit development, reverse engineering, and more.

Trainings: Black Hat Trainings were held from December 4 to December 7, and included two- and four-day, deeply technical, hands-on courses led by the information security industry's top trainers and professionals. Courses covered a variety of topics, including application security (AppSec), forensics, penetration testing (pentesting), and more. This year's event featured 13 in-person classes and 7 virtual classes.

Business Hall: This year's Business Hall showcased the latest products and technologies from more than 110 of the industry's leading information security solution providers. The Business Hall also featured areas for attendee, vendor, and community engagement through Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions, Exhibitor Booths, Bricks & Picks, and more.

Arsenal: Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the cybersecurity community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in a conversational environment where presenters can interact with the attendees. A key component of Arsenal, the Arsenal Lab, is now featured at all regional events, and is an interactive, hands-on environment designed for hacking enthusiasts of all skill levels to learn about specialized tools and targets that may be difficult to access otherwise. This year's event featured 54 in-person tool demos and six labs.

Omdia Analyst Summit: The second annual Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat Europe featured the industry's leading cybersecurity analysts and provided attendees with actionable insights, innovative approaches, and a comprehensive understanding of the factors that influence cybersecurity outcomes for organizations within the European landscape.

Community Program: The Community Program included sessions that encouraged collaboration among attendees and presenters through discussions of current issues impacting the cybersecurity community. Topics covered inclusion, mental health, cyber policy, and more.

Scholarships: As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, Black Hat Europe awarded 108 complimentary Briefings passes. Black Hat holds its own annual Student Scholarship programs, and partners with a variety of associations on additional scholarship opportunities.

Network Operations Center (NOC): The Black Hat Network Operations Center (NOC) provided a high security, high availability network in an intensely demanding environment. Each year, the hand-selected NOC team meets before Black Hat Europe to incorporate the latest infrastructure and security solutions into a workable network design. Black Hat attendees may then visit the NOC for a glimpse into this state-of-the-art network.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2023 include:

Diamond Sponsors : Axonius, Bionic, KnowBe4, NCC Group, Snyk, ThreatLocker, and Carbon Black.

: Axonius, Bionic, KnowBe4, NCC Group, Snyk, ThreatLocker, and Carbon Black. Platinum Sponsors: Appdome, Claroty, GitHub, INCIBE, Synopsys, and Upwind Security.

Appdome, Claroty, GitHub, INCIBE, Synopsys, and Upwind Security. Sustaining Partners: Armis, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Qualys, SentinelOne, Sophos, Sysdig, and Trend Micro.

Armis, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Qualys, SentinelOne, Sophos, Sysdig, and Trend Micro. Global Partners: Adaptive Shield, Akamai, ARCON, Binalyze, Bugcrowd, Carbon Black, Contrast Security, Corellium, CYBER RANGES, DataDome, INE, KnowBe4, Microsoft, Snyk, Sonar, Swimlane, Synopsys, Varonis, and Veracode.

For more information on Black Hat events, please visit https://www.blackhat.com.

