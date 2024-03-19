Birmingham Fastener Expands Footprint With Facility in Mexico

New Subsidiary CASM to Help Businesses Achieve Supply Chain Localization

QUERÉTARO CITY, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Birmingham Fastener, a full-service manufacturer and distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners, is expanding to Mexico with the opening of a facility in Querétaro City this month. The new facility will help businesses that have commercial, construction or aerospace projects in Mexico localize their supply chain and access inventory quicker.





Commercial and Aerospace Supply de Mexico S. de R.L de C.V. (CASM) will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Birmingham Fastener, with support – including inventory supply – from Alabama Aerospace, Birmingham Fastener’s aerospace and defense branch. CASM will supply both commercial and aerospace parts to the manufacturing, construction, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) sectors in Mexico.

“We are excited about Mexico being our first location outside of the U.S.,” says Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener. “The business and growth environment in Mexico makes it the perfect place to locate.”

Saúl Pedraza will lead the CASM team in Querétaro. He has 19 years of fastener experience and most recently served as Birmingham Fastener’s outside representative in Mexico.

“My team and I look forward to providing quality parts to customers here in Mexico at a competitive cost,” says Pedraza.

CASM will serve a wide variety of industries across the aerospace and commercial sectors, including renewable energy, space exploration, communications, water works, structural steel fabrication and electrical utilities. As a distributor, CASM makes buying certified quality fasteners easy, with flexible solutions tailored to each customer’s supply chain.

To attend the grand opening of the new facility on Thursday, March 21 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., RSVP by calling or emailing Saúl Pedraza at (55) 4940 8580 or saul.pedraza@bhamfast.com.

About Birmingham Fastener

Birmingham Fastener is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fasteners for structural steel fabrication, metal building manufacturers, transportation, water works and utilities, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), construction, MRO and more. The Birmingham Fastener family of companies consists of multiple locations across the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.bhamfast.com.

About Alabama Aerospace

Alabama Aerospace, a subsidiary of Birmingham Fastener, provides quality products for the aerospace, military/defense and commercial aircraft industries. For over 25 years, Alabama Aerospace has been a leading stocking distributor of aerospace, military and commercial fasteners, as well as electromechanical components. To learn more, visit www.alaaero.com.

Contacts

Saúl Pedraza



Site Manager – Mexico Operations



CASM



saul.pedraza@bhamfast.com

(55) 4940 8580