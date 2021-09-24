Berkshire Partners Announces New Advisory Director, Kristin Johnsen

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Partners announced today that Kristin Johnsen has joined the firm as an Advisory Director. Ms. Johnsen, a longtime technology executive, will partner with the firm’s technology team to evaluate new investment ideas and partner with portfolio companies on growth initiatives.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to the team and look forward to deepening our relationship with her as an Advisory Director,” said EJ Whelan, Managing Director of Berkshire Partners. “ Kristin brings deep technology leadership experience that will be invaluable for our private equity team in assessing new opportunities, and with our portfolio company teams in prioritizing and executing on growth strategies.”

Ms. Johnsen has more than 30 years of experience running technology businesses, including most recently as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Services, an enterprise consulting and support business that serves more than 13,000 customers globally. She also served as CEO of ZKEY, a digital identity management company, and was COO and VP of Operations at Carparts.com. Previously, she was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, where she specialized in client situations requiring both strategic realignment and revamped operations. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Berkshire Partners portfolio companies FoodChainID and Access Information Management. Ms. Johnsen also supports key public institutions and non-profits, including UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering Advisory Board, Berkeley’s Women in Tech initiative (EDGE), and Opportunity@Work.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 135 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, the firm’s public equity business, was founded in 2007 and seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. The firm invests in business services & technology, communications, consumer, healthcare, and industrials companies. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm’s private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

